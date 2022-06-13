Log in
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-06-13 pm EDT
10.60 USD   -3.51%
PG&E's Energy Training Centers Offer Free Educational Resources
BU
PG&E Joins with Aemetis, Inc. to Officially Open New Renewable Natural Gas Interconnection
BU
TRANSCRIPT : PG&E Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
PG&E's Energy Training Centers Offer Free Educational Resources

06/13/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
Training in Energy Efficiency, Electrification and Decarbonization Gives Architects, Engineers, Building Maintenance Professionals, HVAC Technicians and Others a Competitive Advantage

With California’s burgeoning energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonization workforce expected to grow at least 8 percent in coming years, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping ensure current and future workers are ready to succeed.

Through PG&E Energy Training Centers, California clean energy workers and jobseekers can access more than 400 educational resources to help expand their technical skills.

Programs include live, online energy efficiency classes led by experts in fields such as architecture, construction, maintenance, and homebuilding. The courses provide training in new technology and practical skills architects, engineers, HVAC technicians and others can apply on their jobs immediately.

“We are proud to provide those who design, build and operate buildings in California with a broad range of no-cost, high-quality training experiences that will help them participate to their fullest potential in achieving California's climate goals, expand their skills and advance along their own career pathway,” said Angela McDonald, Workforce Education & Training Manager

New courses added this year expand training on the benefits of electrification and advanced electric technology such as pump water heating, induction cooking and heat pump space heating and cooling.

Anyone can sign up for a free online course by visiting the Energy Centers catalog of classes.

The Energy Centers also offer resources for K-12 school programs, training to obtain certifications, and a free tool lending library for specific projects.

For more information, please contact energycenters@pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 200 M - -
Net income 2022 2 124 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 822 M 21 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-9.56%21 822
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.69%149 125
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.74%82 972
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.19%76 651
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.96%68 935
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.95%64 413