  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PG&E to Host Weekly Regional Wildfire Safety Webinars to Provide Information and Resources on Local Wildfire Prevention Efforts

03/03/2022 | 12:41pm EST
Webinars to Provide Updates on Local Wildfire Safety Progress, New Programs for 2022 and Steps Customers Can Take to Prepare

PG&E is hosting a series of weekly regional wildfire safety webinars to share its wildfire prevention plans in 2022 and listen to customers’ feedback. Each webinar will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E subject matter experts.

While the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. During the webinars, the PG&E team will discuss:

  • PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts, including the company’s 10,000-Mile undergrounding program in high fire-risk areas
  • Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety outages
  • Improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

The webinar events will take place each Wednesday from March through early August. The following webinars are planned through March:

  • March 9, Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Kern County
  • March 23, Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 513 M - -
Net income 2022 2 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 752 M 22 752 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 62,1%
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,46 $
Average target price 15,27 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-5.60%22 752
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.93%152 211
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.92%77 544
ENEL S.P.A.-12.43%69 549
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.53%68 459
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.01%67 494