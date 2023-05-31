Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:36 2023-05-31 pm EDT
16.97 USD   +1.89%
03:20pPG&E Unit Reaches Settlement With California's Shasta County District Attorney Over 2020 Zogg Fire
MT
03:14pPacific Gas and Electric to pay $50 million to settle 2020 Zogg wildfire charges
RE
02:26pPG&E and Shasta County District Attorney Reach Settlement to Further Enhance Wildfire Safety
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Gas and Electric to pay $50 million to settle 2020 Zogg wildfire charges

05/31/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 31 (Reuters) - A unit of utility firm PG&E Corp said on Wednesday that it would pay $50 million to settle certain charges related to the deadly Zogg wildfires of 2020.

Pacific Gas and Electric said it had reached an agreement with Shasta county, California district attorney to dismiss criminal charges related to the 2020 Zogg fire.

The Zogg Fire had started in Shasta County, about 200 miles (322 km) north of San Francisco, in September 2020 and consumed more than 56,000 acres, killing four people.

Of the total settlement amount, $45 million would go to local fire departments and districts, law enforcement, and community and nonprofit organizations.

The remaining $5 million would be paid as a civil penalty to the County, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
03:20pPG&E Unit Reaches Settlement With California's Shasta County District Attorney Over 202..
MT
03:14pPacific Gas and Electric to pay $50 million to settle 2020 Zogg wildfire charges
RE
02:26pPG&E and Shasta County District Attorney Reach Settlement to Further Enhance Wildfire S..
PR
02:20pPg&e : and Shasta County District Attorney Reach Settlement to Further Enhance Wildfire Sa..
PU
05/30PG&E and California Fire Foundation Seeking Applications for Wildfire Safety and Prepar..
PR
05/30RBC Lifts Price Target on PG&E to $21 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/29Valore Metals Highlights Details of 2023 Diamond Drilling Program at Pedra Branca Proje..
MT
05/25Pg&e Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Transcript : PG&E Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/23Pg&e : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 044 M - -
Net income 2023 2 509 M - -
Net Debt 2023 53 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 33 229 M 33 229 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
EV / Sales 2024 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 26 010
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,65 $
Average target price 18,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carolyn Jeanne Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Adam L. Wright Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION2.40%33 229
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.05%147 083
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.17%77 599
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.72%76 143
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.88%67 825
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 479
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer