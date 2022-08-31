Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
12.33 USD   +1.07%
04:55pState's Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West
BU
10:31aSIMPLE WAYS TO SAVE ENERGY : Take Steps Now to Prepare for Incoming Excessive Heat Wave
BU
08/26Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State's Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West

08/31/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
Flex Alert Requests Voluntary Conservation Today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With hot temperatures and high energy demand across California, the state’s power grid operator is asking residents statewide to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and when energy supplies are tighter.

The Flex Alert, called by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), will be in effect today, Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use.

The grid operator is asking all Californians to reduce electricity use during a Flex Alert to prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

Saving Energy at Home

Here are ways Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can cut their power use and help keep the lights (and air conditioning) on for everyone.

Today, during the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Californians should:

  • Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.
  • When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.
  • Avoid using major appliances.
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Although a Flex Alert hasn’t been called for Thursday at this time, after 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow, before 4 p.m., Californians should:

  • Pre-cool your home or workspace. Lower your thermostat in the morning. As the temperature rises outside, raise your thermostat and circulate the pre-cooled air with a fan.
  • Charge Electric Vehicles
  • Use major appliances, including:
    • Washer and dryer
    • Dishwasher
    • Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
  • Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.

Saving Energy at Your Office or Business

If you’re working in an office setting, CAISO recommends the following:

  • Turn off any office equipment that is not currently in use. Alternately, look for sleep or power-saving modes in between uses during the day.
  • Enable power management settings on all computers so that they go to sleep and turn off screens when not in use.
  • Plug electronics such as coffeemakers and microwaves into power strips and switch them off when the day is done.
  • As you leave the office, get in the habit of checking to make sure computers, printers/copiers, and other office equipment is fully shut down. If possible, switch them off at the power strip to ensure they are no longer draining energy.

PG&E’s Demand Response programs offer incentives for business owners and residential customers who curtail their energy use during times of peak demand. PG&E has several of these programs, totaling about 245,000 enrolled PG&E customers.

PG&E’s website includes detailed information on these programs, which allow residential customers and business customers to save energy and money.

PG&E is prepared for the heat and, based on forecasts, doesn’t anticipate issues meeting increased demand for power.

Also, at this time, the grid operator has not indicated that it plans to call for rotating outages. PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but the company’s meteorology team will continuously monitor conditions.

PG&E also urges customers to stay safe during extreme heat. The company funds cooling centers throughout its service area to help customers escape the heat and cool off. To find a center near you click here or call 1-877-474-3266.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
