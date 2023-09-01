The PG&E Foundation Funding Will Provide Over 3.87 Million Meals to People in Need; Additional Funding from PG&E Supports Food Banks' Emergency Preparedness

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The PG&E Foundation) is providing $775,000 to local food banks, Meals on Wheels programs and tribal organizations to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. The contribution is the equivalent of approximately 3.87 million meals for individuals and families in need. The funding will support 48 food distribution organizations serving 47 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) service area.

The announcement comes on National Food Bank Day (Sept. 1), the first Friday in September, meant to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of hunger in communities.

While California produces nearly half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, on average one in five residents — about 8 million people — don't know where their next meal will come from, according to the California Association of Food Banks. Communities of color face even greater levels of hunger.

"The collaboration between PG&E and our food bank is a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when businesses and community organizations come together. Together, we're making a meaningful impact on the well-being of families and individuals across our service area. With PG&E's support, we're taking strides towards a healthier and happier future for all," said Jeremy T. Tobias, CEO, Community Action Partnership of Kern.

"We're so grateful to our local food banks and food distribution partners for their ongoing work to fight hunger in our hometowns. Our local food safety net organizations fulfill a necessary and critical role helping families put food on their tables," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, for PG&E Corporation and Chair of the PG&E Corporation Foundation Board.

Grant amounts consider county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services' formula, to promote equity among counties with higher need.

Supporting 'Food ACCESS' and Emergency Preparedness

In addition to grants to local food distribution organizations, The PG&E Foundation is supporting next year's California Association of Food Banks' (CAFB) "Food ACCESS" conference. The mid-May event brings together stakeholders in food and health-hunger relief services focused on an equitable statewide safety net and ending hunger in California.

The PG&E Foundation and PG&E have been long-time supporters of CAFB and county food banks, together contributing more than $4 million over the past five years.

"While the pandemic may be behind us, food banks continue to respond to an ongoing hunger crisis and we are grateful to PG&E for their continued partnership with us and our member food banks when it's needed most," said Stacia Levenfeld, CEO of the California Association of Food Banks. "We are excited for PG&E to again be the presenting sponsor of our Food ACCESS conference and grateful that their support will establish scholarships, better enabling attendance by smaller food banks. We believe access to food is a basic human right and, collectively, we will explore and address ways to make that right a reality for all Californians at Food ACCESS 2024."

Additionally, PG&E has agreements with 25 local food banks in high fire-risk areas to provide food replacement during and up until three days after a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). These PSPS events may be called when dry, windy weather is forecast, and PG&E may need to turn off power to prevent wildfires and keep customers safe. PG&E understands that food loss is challenging for customers, and our partnerships help provide a solution. To find a local food bank partnering with PG&E, visit pge.com/PSPSresources.

