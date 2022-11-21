Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PG&E Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-11-21 am EST
14.90 USD   -0.83%
11:14aU.S. Department of Energy Confirms Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Eligibility for Civil Nuclear Credit Program Funding
BU
11/17In Service to Hometowns and Nonprofit Organizations, PG&E Coworkers Celebrate Holiday Season with ‘Weeks of Giving' Campaign
BU
11/16Gobble Up Energy Savings to Help Reduce Higher Holiday Energy Bills
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Department of Energy Confirms Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Eligibility for Civil Nuclear Credit Program Funding

11/21/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plant Would Continue Serving as a Reliable, Low-Cost, Carbon-Free Bridge While State Brings Online New Clean Energy Resources

Today, the U. S. Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) is eligible for federal funding through the Civil Nuclear Credit Program.

PG&E filed its application for federal funding on September 2, 2022, the same day California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 846 into law, seeking to extend operations at DCPP in San Luis Obispo County for five years beyond its current license expiration in 2025. The plant would be used to improve statewide energy system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while additional renewable energy and carbon-free resources come online.

Last month, the state authorized a loan of up to $1.4 billion from the Department of Water Resources to PG&E to support extending operations at the plant. SB 846 further directed PG&E to pursue funds from DOE, and any other potentially available federal funds, to pay back the loan and lower costs for customers should the plant’s operating license be extended.

“This is another very positive step forward to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon Power Plant to ensure electrical reliability for all Californians,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe. “While there are key federal and state approvals remaining before us in this multi-year process, we remain focused on continuing to provide reliable, low-cost, carbon-free energy to the people of California, while safely operating one of the top performing plants in the country.”

PG&E has been conditionally awarded a total of approximately $1.1 billion from the DOE. Final award amounts will be determined following completion of each year of the award period, and amounts awarded will be based on actual costs.

“This is a critical step toward ensuring that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power to Americans as the nation’s largest source of clean electricity,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Nuclear energy will help us meet President Biden’s climate goals, and with these historic investments in clean energy, we can protect these facilities and the communities they serve.”

DCPP’s Safe and Reliable Operations

PG&E is committed to the highest levels of safety, performance and security at DCPP. The plant has an excellent safe operating record and is subject to rigorous regulatory oversight, including with respect to seismic safety. To learn more, click here. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) current assessment places DCPP among the highest performing plants in the nation and continues to find the facility is operating safely and meeting industry-established safety and performance objectives. All plant operations will continue to be overseen and monitored by the NRC, as well as several other independent industry and external oversight entities.

DCPP can generate 2,200 megawatts of baseload electricity, and currently provides approximately 17% of California’s zero-carbon electricity supply and 8.6% of the state’s total electricity supply.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PG&E CORPORATION
11:14aU.S. Department of Energy Confirms Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Eligibility for Civil Nu..
BU
11/17In Service to Hometowns and Nonprofit Organizations, PG&E Coworkers Celebrate Holiday S..
BU
11/16Gobble Up Energy Savings to Help Reduce Higher Holiday Energy Bills
BU
11/15On Utility Scam Awareness Day, PG&E Wants to Help Customers Recognize and Avoid Utility..
BU
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts PG&E's Price Target to $14 From $12.50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
11/08Winter Storm Moves through Northern and Central California Bringing Rain and Snow; Hund..
BU
11/07As Winter Rain and Snow Hit California, PG&E Is Prepared to Respond to Storm Related Ou..
BU
11/04Rain and Snow Throughout Northern California Serves as Reminder to Practice Winter Stor..
BU
11/03New Balloon Safety Law to Make Celebrating with Metallic Balloons Safer, Reduce Balloon..
BU
11/02PG&E Offers Free Annual Gas Safety Checks to Help Keep Customers Warm and Safe
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PG&E CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 256 M - -
Net income 2022 2 068 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 855 M 29 855 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,02 $
Average target price 16,81 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Waghray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Simon Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION23.72%29 855
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.88%165 332
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.73%74 534
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.39%71 319
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.73%68 792
ENEL S.P.A.-26.81%54 292