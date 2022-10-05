Advanced search
    PCG   US69331C1080

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
2022-10-05
14.41 USD   +1.52%
Ways to Reduce Energy Bills in Recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day
BU
Climate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month
BU
PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) added to S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHTED
CI
Ways to Reduce Energy Bills in Recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day

10/05/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Here are Tips to Save Energy and Reduce Costs Today and Year-Round

Though it’s emphasized today on National Energy Efficiency Day (EE Day), Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) commitment to helping customers reduce bills with energy efficiency is a year-round effort.

“Energy efficiency is a critical tool to help customers reduce their bills and grow local economies by creating sustainable employment. EE Day reminds us of the importance of being energy efficient every day,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President of Utility Partnerships and Innovation.

Beginning in 2016, National Energy Efficiency Day continues to urge customers to save energy, cut pollution, and create jobs. Energy efficiency transforms how we use energy, ultimately benefiting everyone. It is the most affordable and fastest way to meet energy needs, cut utility bills, and reduce pollution.

PG&E’s Home Energy Checkup, an online audit tool has helped more than 1.2 million residential customers since 2013 reduce usage and save. After the customer shares basic data about their home and energy use through the tool, PG&E provides customized energy savings recommendations tailored to the specific household. Customers who take the Home Energy Checkup are more likely to take the recommendations due to their personalized nature.

As National EE Day and National Customer Service Week (Oct. 5-9) are being celebrated, PG&E thanks customers and shares the following ways to make sustainable choices, lower energy use and bills this fall.

  • Set thermostat for savings. When it’s cold out, save about 2% for each degree the thermostat is lowered. Turning down the thermostat from 70°F to 65°F health permitting, for example, saves about 10%.
  • Control water temperature. Set water heater thermostat at 120°F. This reduces the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain hot water and reduces the risk of scalding by not overheating it.
  • Microwave and save. Reheating leftovers and cooking in a microwave takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.
  • Seal air leaks. Air sealing an old or especially drafty house can save more than 20% on heating and cooling bills.

To find other energy-saving actions, visit www.pge.com or join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #EEDay2022. Customers can also compare and shop energy-saving appliances and electronics by logging onto guide.pge.com

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
