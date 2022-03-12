Log in
    533581   INE457L01011

PG ELECTROPLAST LIMITED

(533581)
PG Electroplast : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

03/12/2022 | 06:24am EST
March 12, 2022

To,

The Manager (Listing)

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 533581

Scrip Symbol: PGEL

Sub.: Schedule of Meeting with Analyst/Institutional Investors

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the official(s) of the Company will attend investor meeting/conference on 'Consumer Electricals Virtual Investor Conference' as per below detail:

Date

March 15, 2022

Time

05:00 PM

Organised by

DAM Capital Advisors Limited

Meeting Type

Conference Call

No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions.

The Schedule of the above Analyst Conference/Call is subject to change. The change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analyst/Company.

This is for your information & records.

For PG Electroplast Limited

SanchayDigitally signed by Sanchay Dubey

Dubey Date: 2022.03.12 16:26:50 +05'30'

(Sanchay Dubey)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

PG Electroplast Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 032 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
Net income 2021 116 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net Debt 2021 1 759 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 433 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 949
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart PG ELECTROPLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PG Electroplast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG ELECTROPLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pramod Chimmanlal Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Anurag Gupta Chairman & Executive Director-Technical
Vikas Gupta Executive Director & Managing Director-Operations
Sanchay Dubey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sharad Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG ELECTROPLAST LIMITED-15.32%188
DOW INC.7.39%44 774
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-10.21%31 593
LG CHEM, LTD.-23.25%28 385
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.40%23 857
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.36%17 950