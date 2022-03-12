PG Electroplast : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

March 12, 2022 To, To, The Manager (Listing) The Manager (Listing) BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 533581 Scrip Symbol: PGEL

Sub.: Schedule of Meeting with Analyst/Institutional Investors

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the official(s) of the Company will attend investor meeting/conference on 'Consumer Electricals Virtual Investor Conference' as per below detail:

Date March 15, 2022 Time 05:00 PM Organised by DAM Capital Advisors Limited Meeting Type Conference Call

No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions.

The Schedule of the above Analyst Conference/Call is subject to change. The change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analyst/Company.

This is for your information & records.

For PG Electroplast Limited

SanchayDigitally signed by Sanchay Dubey

Dubey Date: 2022.03.12 16:26:50 +05'30'

(Sanchay Dubey)

Company Secretary