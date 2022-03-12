PG Electroplast : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
March 12, 2022
To,
To,
The Manager (Listing)
The Manager (Listing)
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 533581
Scrip Symbol: PGEL
Sub.: Schedule of Meeting with Analyst/Institutional Investors
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the official(s) of the Company will attend investor meeting/conference on 'Consumer Electricals Virtual Investor Conference' as per below detail:
Date
March 15, 2022
Time
05:00 PM
Organised by
DAM Capital Advisors Limited
Meeting Type
Conference Call
No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions.
The Schedule of the above Analyst Conference/Call is subject to change. The change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analyst/Company.
This is for your information & records.
For PG Electroplast Limited
SanchayDigitally signed by Sanchay Dubey
Dubey Date: 2022.03.12 16:26:50 +05'30'
(Sanchay Dubey)
Company Secretary
