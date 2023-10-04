COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.18 of the MFSA.

Date of Announcement: 4 October 2023 Ref.: 076/2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 - RESOLUTIONS

The Company hereby gives notice that the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PG p.l.c. is to be held at the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian's, Malta, on 23 October 2023 at 17:00hrs, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing, the resolutions set out hereunder.

Agenda

The following resolutions will be presented for the consideration of the Shareholders at the AGM:

Ordinary Business: Ordinary Resolutions

1. Audited Financial Statements

That the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 April 2023, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' report thereon, be hereby received and approved.

2. Re-appointment of Auditors

That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors be and are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.

Extraordinary Business: Ordinary Resolution - Advisory Vote

3. Remuneration Report

That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2023 be and is hereby approved.