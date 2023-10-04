COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.18 of the MFSA.
Date of Announcement:
4 October 2023
Ref.:
076/2023
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 - RESOLUTIONS
The Company hereby gives notice that the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PG p.l.c. is to be held at the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian's, Malta, on 23 October 2023 at 17:00hrs, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing, the resolutions set out hereunder.
Agenda
The following resolutions will be presented for the consideration of the Shareholders at the AGM:
Ordinary Business: Ordinary Resolutions
1. Audited Financial Statements
That the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 April 2023, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' report thereon, be hereby received and approved.
2. Re-appointment of Auditors
That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors be and are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.
Extraordinary Business: Ordinary Resolution - Advisory Vote
3. Remuneration Report
That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2023 be and is hereby approved.
By order of the Board.
_________________
Dr Emma Grech
Company Secretary
4 October 2023
