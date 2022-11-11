PG p l c : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Dividend

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the MFSA.

Date of Announcement: 11 November 2022 Ref.: 065/2022

BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. announces that it shall be convening on 29 November 2022 in order to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of an interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 April 2023.

By order of the Board.

Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary

11 November 2022