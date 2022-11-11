Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. PG p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG   MT0001410100

PG P.L.C.

(PG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
2.100 EUR    0.00%
10:52aPg P L C : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Dividend
PU
10/25Pg P L C : 6th Annual General Meeting Held
PU
08/27PG p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG p l c : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Dividend

11/11/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the MFSA.

Date of Announcement:

11 November 2022

Ref.:

065/2022

BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM DIVIDEND

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. announces that it shall be convening on 29 November 2022 in order to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of an interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 April 2023.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

_________________

Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary

11 November 2022

Disclaimer

PG plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PG P.L.C.
10:52aPg P L C : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Dividend
PU
10/25Pg P L C : 6th Annual General Meeting Held
PU
08/27PG p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
2021PG p.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2021
CI
2020Pg P.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 31, 2020
CI
2020Pg P.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2020
CI
2019PG p.l.c. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended Oc..
CI
2019Pg P.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2019
CI
2019PG p.l.c. Resolves to Distribute Net Interim Dividend, Payable on 16 July 2019
CI
2018PG p.l.c. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended Oc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 147 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 16,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 227 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart PG P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
PG p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Borg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Micallef Chief Financial Officer
John Zarb Non-Executive Chairman
Silvio Carabott Chief Operations Officer
William Spiteri Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG P.L.C.-12.50%231
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD11.85%35 186
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-11.40%33 174
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.54%16 764
COLES GROUP LIMITED-5.41%14 547
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.3.68%13 312