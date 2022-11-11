PG p l c : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Dividend

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the MFSA.
|
Date of Announcement:
|
11 November 2022
|
Ref.:
|
065/2022
BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM DIVIDEND
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. announces that it shall be convening on 29 November 2022 in order to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of an interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 April 2023.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
_________________
Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary
11 November 2022
Disclaimer
PG plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:51:02 UTC.