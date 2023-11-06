COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the MFSA.
Date of Announcement:
6 November 2023
Ref.:
078/2023
BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM DIVIDEND
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. announces that it shall be convening on 29 November 2023 in order to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of an interim dividend for the financial year ending 30 April 2024.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
_________________
Dr Emma Grech
Company Secretary
6 November 2023
