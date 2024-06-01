COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
1 June 2024
082/2024
BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. announces that, following its approval, on 29 November 2023, of a first interim dividend for the financial year which commenced on 1 May 2023 and ended on 30 April 2024, it shall be convening on 25 June 2024 in order to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of a second interim dividend for the same financial year.
Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary
1 June 2024
