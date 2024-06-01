COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 of the MFSA.

Date of Announcement: 1 June 2024 Ref.: 082/2024

BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM DIVIDEND

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. announces that, following its approval, on 29 November 2023, of a first interim dividend for the financial year which commenced on 1 May 2023 and ended on 30 April 2024, it shall be convening on 25 June 2024 in order to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of a second interim dividend for the same financial year.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

_________________

Dr Emma Grech Company Secretary

1 June 2024