PG p l c : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Financial Statements

Date of Announcement:
2 December 2022
Ref.:
068/2022
BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") will be convening on 15 December 2022 to consider, and if deemed fit, approve the interim unaudited financial statements for the six- month financial period covering 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022. Once approved by the Board, a copy of the unaudited financial statements and interim directors' report will be made available to the public on the Company's website.
2 December 2022
