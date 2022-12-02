PG p l c : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Financial Statements

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.16.3 and 5.16.20.

Date of Announcement: 2 December 2022 Ref.: 068/2022

BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") will be convening on 15 December 2022 to consider, and if deemed fit, approve the interim unaudited financial statements for the six- month financial period covering 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022. Once approved by the Board, a copy of the unaudited financial statements and interim directors' report will be made available to the public on the Company's website.

By order of the Board.

Dr Emma Grech

Company Secretary

2 December 2022