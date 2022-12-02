Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. PG p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG   MT0001410100

PG P.L.C.

(PG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
2.140 EUR   +0.94%
10:44aPg P L C : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Financial Statements
PU
11/29Pg P L C : Board Approval of Interim Dividend
PU
11/22Pg P L C : Class 1 Transaction
PU
PG p l c : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Financial Statements

12/02/2022 | 10:44am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.16.3 and 5.16.20.

Date of Announcement:

2 December 2022

Ref.:

068/2022

BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") will be convening on 15 December 2022 to consider, and if deemed fit, approve the interim unaudited financial statements for the six- month financial period covering 1 May 2022 to 31 October 2022. Once approved by the Board, a copy of the unaudited financial statements and interim directors' report will be made available to the public on the Company's website.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

_________________

Dr Emma Grech

Company Secretary

2 December 2022

Disclaimer

PG plc published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 147 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 16,9 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 231 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart PG P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
PG p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Borg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Micallef Chief Financial Officer
John Zarb Non-Executive Chairman
Silvio Carabott Chief Operations Officer
William Spiteri Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PG P.L.C.-10.83%238
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.79%35 360
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.43%32 015
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.42%20 291
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.30%15 160
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.7.46%13 739