PG p l c : Class 1 Transaction

Date of Announcement: 22 November 2022

Class 1 Transaction

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") hereby gives notice that, yesterday, on 21 November 2022, Pavi Shopping Complex Limited, a private limited liability company registered in Malta bearing company registration number C-41962, having its registered office situated at PG Group Head Offices, Pama Shopping Village, Valletta Road, Mosta MST9017, Malta, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Purchaser"), entered into a promise of sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Nylon Knitting Limited, a private limited liability registered in Malta bearing company registration number C-401 and having its registered office situated at Nylon Knitting Limited, Manwel Dimech Street, Qormi, Malta (the"Vendor").

By virtue of the Agreement, the Vendor bound itself to sell and transfer to the Purchaser, thatin turn bound itself to purchase and acquire the 'Property', namely, the temporary utile dominium for the period which remains from the original period of one hundred and fifty

years which commenced from 3 June 1963 of a divided portion of land forming part of the land known as 'ta' L-Istabar', in the limits of Qormi, in turn currently forming part of the site named 'Nylon Knitting'.

The Property thus forms part of the property granted by temporary emphyteusis by the Government of Malta to the Vendor in virtue of a public deed of 3 June 1963. It is accordingly subject to its share of the said annual and perpetual temporary ground-rent of one thousandand forty eight Euro and twenty two cents (€1,048.22).

The Property is otherwise free and unencumbered, with all its rights and appurtenances, and with vacant possession, free from any agricultural or other leases and not occupied by anythird party.

The Property is being transferred for the consideration of seven million Euro (€7,000,000.00), ten percent (10%) of which sum has been paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor as a deposit