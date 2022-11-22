Advanced search
    PG   MT0001410100

PG P.L.C.

(PG)
2022-11-14
2.120 EUR   +0.95%
12:42pPg P L C : Class 1 Transaction
PU
11/11Pg P L C : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Dividend
PU
10/25Pg P L C : 6th Annual General Meeting Held
PU
PG p l c : Class 1 Transaction

11/22/2022 | 12:42pm EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by PG p.l.c. (C-78333) in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.162 of the MFSA.

Date of Announcement:

22 November 2022

Ref.:

066/2022

Class 1 Transaction

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of PG p.l.c. (the "Company") hereby gives notice that, yesterday, on 21 November 2022, Pavi Shopping Complex Limited, a private limited liability company registered in Malta bearing company registration number C-41962, having its registered office situated at PG Group Head Offices, Pama Shopping Village, Valletta Road, Mosta MST9017, Malta, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Purchaser"), entered into a promise of sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Nylon Knitting Limited, a private limited liability registered in Malta bearing company registration number C-401 and having its registered office situated at Nylon Knitting Limited, Manwel Dimech Street, Qormi, Malta (the"Vendor").

By virtue of the Agreement, the Vendor bound itself to sell and transfer to the Purchaser, thatin turn bound itself to purchase and acquire the 'Property', namely, the temporary utile dominium for the period which remains from the original period of one hundred and fifty

  1. years which commenced from 3 June 1963 of a divided portion of land forming part of the land known as 'ta' L-Istabar', in the limits of Qormi, in turn currently forming part of thesite named 'Nylon Knitting'.

The Property thus forms part of the property granted by temporary emphyteusis by the Government of Malta to the Vendor in virtue of a public deed of 3 June 1963. It is accordingly subject to its share of the said annual and perpetual temporary ground-rent of one thousandand forty eight Euro and twenty two cents (€1,048.22).

The Property is otherwise free and unencumbered, with all its rights and appurtenances, and with vacant possession, free from any agricultural or other leases and not occupied by anythird party.

The Property is being transferred for the consideration of seven million Euro (€7,000,000.00), ten percent (10%) of which sum has been paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor as a deposit

on account of the price. The remaining balance shall be settled upon entry into the final deedof sale by the parties.

No business is currently being carried on by, or through the use of, the net assets the subjectof the transaction.

The effect of the transaction is that the Purchaser shall be adding said Property to its asset base, thus strengthening the property holding of the PG Group, of which the Company andthe Purchaser form part.

The Agreement is subject to the relevant searches being carried out in respect of the Vendor and the Property being satisfactory. Should this condition not be satisfied, the Purchaser reserves the right to withdraw from the Agreement without loss, and in such an event theeffects of the said Agreement shall lapse.

The Agreement shall remain valid and effective up to 30 January 2023.

Notary Sam Abela has been appointed by the parties to register the Agreement with theInland Revenue Department.

As the Property is neither a business nor a company, there are no profits attributable to the Property, nor are they any key individuals that need to be identified pursuant to CapitalMarkets Rules 5.164.5 and 5.164.9 respectively.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

_________________

Dr Emma Grech

Company Secretary

22 November 2022

Disclaimer

PG plc published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
