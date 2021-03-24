Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
PGE Group: a year marked by investments and actions towards climate neutrality

03/24/2021 | 07:19am EDT
The year 2020 was marked by work on a new strategy of the PGE Group until 2030 with an outlook to 2050. The new strategy addresses radical changes in the market, regulatory and social environment. The Management Board of PGE presented an ambitious plan for the Group's transition towards low- and zero-carbon energy sources and included a goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through the dynamic development of renewable energy sources. By 2030, PGE will have allocated over PLN 75 billion for low- and zero-carbon investments.

We have prepared the PGE Group for transition. One of its pillars is offshore wind farms. Thanks to a very well negotiated agreement with our business partner - Ørsted, a Danish company - we are ready for a dynamic implementation of a 2.5 GW investment in the Baltic Sea. This technology will completely change the Polish power industry and the PGE Group, and in five years the first electricity from these plants will flow into our homes. We are preparing an additional 1 GW offshore project and we are planning others in cooperation with Enea and Tauron. In 2020, we increased our installed wind capacity by more than 20 percent and now we have 700 MW of capacity using this technology. We have nearly 150 MW frozen in wind projects, in very good locations. We have prepared a comprehensive investment plan for the transition to gas fuel in the district heating sector - we are talking about the capacity of 1000 MWe. Thanks to the planned upgrading and of the distribution grid, we will create opportunities for the development of renewable energy sources and prosumer power generation - says Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

Strategic coal reserve and investment in regions related to conventional power generation

Parallel to the implementation of the Strategy's assumptions, the PGE Group works on the transition of the Bełchatów and Turów regions whose development is based to a large extent on conventional power generation. The PGE Group has taken measures aimed at using their energy potential through a number of investments, mainly in renewable energy sources. According to the announcements of PGE's Management Board, an important element of the transition will be a programme for retraining employees in the sector in directions related to the development of low- and zero-carbon power generation and other professions which will be in demand. Already in September 2021, a Centre for Competence Development intended for this purpose will be established in Bełchatów. According to estimates, the PGE Group will allocate a total of PLN 7 billion for investments in these regions by 2030.

We have very concrete plans for development, in particular of the post-mining areas, which have enormous potential for wind energy and photovoltaics development. These are industrial areas with easy access to the grid. In parallel, we are awaiting decisions on the future of conventional generating units. The new entity will ensure Poland's energy security until we, as a country, have stable sources of energy, e.g. in the form of nuclear power plants. The establishment of a strategic coal reserve managed by the State Treasury and parallel investment in RES by power companies is necessary to ensure Poland's energy independence - adds Wojciech Dąbrowski.

Effective management of the PGE Group, enabling the implementation of plans for subsequent years

In 2020, EBITDA of the PGE Group amounted to nearly PLN 6 billion. It was adversely impacted by non-recurring events in contrast to 2019, when the Group received an additional allocation of CO2 allowances. As a result, PGE's recurring EBITDA (excluding non-recurring events) last year was PLN 6.2 billion, down 7 percent from PLN 6.6 billion in 2019.

The lower EBITDA was primarily driven by the deteriorating margins of the Conventional Generation segment, which in 2020 no longer received free CO2 emission allowances for electricity generation. The segment's recurring EBITDA amounted to PLN 1.9 billion and was nearly PLN 0.8 billion lower than in the previous year, when it reached PLN 2.7 billion.

The Renewable Energy segment contributed to limiting the effect of the decline on the conventional activity, posting a recurring EBITDA of 0.6 billion compared to 0.5 billion in 2019.

The Distribution segment, maintaining its recurring EBITDA at the level of PLN 2.3 billion, became the dominant segment in the PGE Group's operations in 2020, with a 38% share in the Group's recurring EBITDA. A comparable year-on-year result was also recorded in the District Heating segment (PLN 0.9bn).

The PGE Group's net profit in 2020 was PLN 0.1 billion, compared to a loss of PLN 3.9 billion in 2019 as a result of impairment losses on conventional assets.

We reduced debt by over PLN 2 billion within one year. Over the past year, we as a board have focused on reducing unnecessary expenses and focused on investments with the highest rate of return. We closed projects that did not guarantee adequate profits in the future. Our efforts in the area of Group management and financial stability have been recognized by rating agencies. PGE maintained the highest credit ratings among fuel and energy groups in Poland. In such difficult market conditions, I consider this a success. This will make it possible to finance the PLN 75 billion investment programme of the PGE Group at a competitive cost of capital, all the more so because rating agencies have also upheld the stable rating outlook.We consider it a priority to maintain the debt guaranteeing the maintenance of the rating at the current level despite the market pressure and significant capital expenditures for transition - describes Paweł Strączyński, PGE's Vice-President for Finance.

The PGE Group used the difficult year of the pandemic to prepare for the energy transition and a new opening in green investments. It was a time of intense conceptual work. We used the difficult time of the pandemic to put the Group in order and create a strategic framework for the new opening - summarises Wojciech Dąbrowski.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 41 637 M 10 645 M 10 645 M
Net income 2020 112 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2020 10 988 M 2 809 M 2 809 M
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 292 M 3 162 M 3 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 42,6%
