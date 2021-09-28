Log in
    PGE   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Analysts kit - H1 2021

09/28/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Investor Release Q2 2021

September 28, 2021

Details of the webcast from the meeting with CEO & CFO

Investor relations contact:

September 29, 2021 (Wednesday), 9.30 AM CEST

Filip Osadczuk, Head of IR

tel.: +48-22-340-1224

Link to the webcast: https://infostrefa.tv/pge/

mob: +48-695-501-370

Questions for Q&A session allowed via email: ir@gkpge.pl

e: filip.osadczuk@gkpge.pl

Operations: Upbeat results supported by economic rebound

Financials: Record-high EBITDA on strong operating margin

  • +20% y/y Q2 PGE power generation 2.6TWh increase, sharp rebound of domestic demand after Covid-19
  • Decline in margins of Conventional Generation offset by capacity market revenues and higher volumes
  • Strong sales of heat and higher tariffs drive the results of District Heating together with capacity market revenues
  • Record-highPLN 3.0bn EBITDA and net profit to equity at PLN 1.9bn compared to PLN 1.1bn loss in Q2 2020
  • Net debt declined by ca. PLN 2.8bn q/q on strong operating cash flow and payment for stake in offshore projects

Generation and distribution rise sharply while sale to end users decreases

Sharply rebounding lignite generation at 9.0TWh (+20% y/y) and hard coal generation at 5.1TWh (+25% y/y) stems from bounce of domestic demand on impressive economic recovery (GDP +10.9% y/y in Q2 2021) after Covid-19 lockdown in Q2 2020. Country's generation higher as the net import of electricity goes down (-2.6TWh y/y).

Strong growth in heat volumes (+14% y/y) reaching 9.2PJ as the average outside temperatures were lower. Volumes of electricity distributed (9.1TWh v 8.1TWh in Q2 2021) with 12% improvement follow rise in domestic demand. Sales to end-users slightly lower (- 3% y/y) as a result of the reviewed commercial assumptions.

EBITDA at record levels

Record-high reported EBITDA (PLN 3.0bn, +194% y/y) supported by revenues from the capacity market, higher heat tariffs and volumes, good generation and distribution volumes increased by restoration of retail margins. Positive balance of one-offs at PLN +1.3bn y/y mainly as a result of change in the balance of reclamation provision due to the change of market interest rates. Recurring EBITDA at PLN 2.1bn (+55% y/y).

PLN 1.5bn Conventional Generation segment EBITDA significantly higher (+455% y/y) on release of reclamation provision (PLN +0.9bn). Comparable recurring results as the loss of margins on generation was covered by revenues from the capacity market and higher volumes.

District Heating EBITDA at PLN 0.2bn (+36% y/y) supported by higher volumes and tariffs.

RES EBITDA came at PLN 0.2bn (+75% y/y) mainly as result of higher electricity prices on SPOT market and revenues from capacity market.

Supply segment result jumped to PLN 0.35bn against loss in Q2 2020 as the better efficiency of electricity hedging supports margins.

Distribution EBITDA at over PLN 0.7bn (+31% y/y) as an effect of sharply higher volumes on strong economic recovery.

CAPEX: A new investment cycle is still on the horizon

Expenditures on investments (on an accrual basis) in PGE Group dropped to ca. PLN 1.4bn (-9% y/y) as in RES segment projects of new wind farms of 97MW were commenced in Q2 2020. New projects (offshore, district heating, CCGT units in Dolna Odra power plant) are ahead. Lower Distribution CAPEX at the level of PLN 0.3bn (-20% y/y) mainly as an effect of decline in distribution grid outlays.

Net debt declined on strong operating cash flow and payment for stake in offshore projects.

Net debt declined significantly to PLN 5.9bn, (PLN -2.8bn q/q) and (PLN -3.5 y/y). Strong recurring EBITDA in the quarter (PLN 2.1bn) and non-cash CO2 cost (PLN 2.0bn) were additionally supported by payment for 50% stake in offshore projects.

Net debt/LTM EBITDA stands q/q at 0.7x (1.7x as of Q2 2020).

1

Q2 2021 Investor Release

September 28, 2021

Key Financials

PLNm

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y [%]

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y [%]

Sales

10 008

10 185

-2%

21 908

22 776

-4%

EBITDA

3 048

1 035

194%

5 254

2 805

87%

Recurring EBITDA

2 084

1 347

55%

4 290

3 117

38%

EBIT

1 994

-502

n/a

3 158

271

1065%

Recurring EBIT

1 055

403

162%

2 263

1 207

87%

Net profit (to equity)

1 882

-1 120

n/a

2 690

-688

n/a

Net profit (to equity) ex.

impairments

1 902

-158

n/a

2 746

299

818%

EBITDA by segments

PLNm

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y [%]

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y [%]

Conventional Generation

1 538

277

455%

2 049

774

165%

District heating

205

151

36%

715

493

45%

Renewables

189

108

75%

382

301

27%

Distribution

724

554

31%

1 382

1 127

23%

Supply

354

-31

n/a

706

187

278%

EBIT by segments

PLNm

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y [%]

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y [%]

Conventional Generation

1 032

-726

n/a

1 073

-667

n/a

District heating

39

-2

n/a

396

193

105%

Renewables

133

33

303%

237

152

56%

Distribution

419

241

74%

767

502

53%

Supply

347

-41

n/a

690

169

308%

Key operating data

TWh

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y [%]

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y [%]

Net Generation Volume

15.85

13.22

20%

32.94

28.58

15%

Sales to End-users

9.08

9.38

-3%

18.75

20.12

-7%

Electricity Distribution Volume

9.11

8.12

12%

18.64

17.29

8%

Sales of Heat [PJ]

9.16

8.01

14%

32.12

27.75

16%

Electricity generation by source

TWh

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y [%]

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y [%]

Lignite-fired power plants

9.00

7.47

20%

17.58

14.68

20%

Hard coal-fired power plants

4.27

3.30

29%

8.81

7.42

19%

Coal-fired CHPs

0.88

0.82

7%

2.57

2.46

4%

Gas-fired CHPs

1.01

0.97

4%

2.46

2.39

3%

Biomass-fired CHPs

0.06

0.10

-40%

0.15

0.21

-29%

Waste-to-energy CHPs

0.01

0.01

0%

0.02

0.02

0%

Pumped-storage

0.16

0.15

7%

0.36

0.37

-3%

Hydro

0.14

0.12

17%

0.28

0.25

12%

Wind

0.32

0.28

14%

0.71

0.78

-9%

TOTAL

15.85

13.22

20%

32.94

28.58

15%

incl. renewable generation

0.53

0.51

4%

1.17

1.27

-8%

incl. biomass co-combustion

0.00

0.00

n/a

0.01

0.01

0%

Details of the webcast from the meeting with CEO September 29, 2021 (Wednesday, 9.30 CEST Webcast will be available at https://infostrefa.tv/pge/ Questions for Q&A session allowed via email: ir@gkpge.pl

Q2 2021 Investor Release

Further information

Filip Osadczuk

tel: +48-22-340-12-24

mob: +48-695-501-370

e: filip.osadczuk@gkpge.pl

2

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 20:11:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
