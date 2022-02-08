Log in
    PGE   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
  Report
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Extended agenda for the EGM convened for March 7, 2022

02/08/2022 | 12:22pm EST
Enclosure no. 1 to resolution no. 48/09/2022 of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. of 8.02.2022

The Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. convened for 7 March 2022:

  1. The opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  2. The election of Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  3. The ascertainment of the correctness of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting and its capacity to adopt resolutions.
  4. The adoption of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  5. The adoption of a decision not to elect the Returning Committee.
  6. The adoption of a resolution concerning the General Meeting's granting consent for the manner of voting, as determined by the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A., at the General Meeting of the company PGE Systemy S.A. on the matter of amendments to the Statutes of PGE Systemy S.A.
  7. The adoption of a resolution concerning decreasing the share capital by way of reducing the par value of shares and simultaneously increasing the share capital by way of issuing series E shares under the private subscription procedure, depriving the present shareholders entirely of the preemptive right to all series E shares, applying for admission and introduction of series E shares or rights to series E shares to trading on the regulated market of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. [Warsaw Stock Exchange], dematerialising series E shares or rights to series E shares, as well as amending the Company Statutes.
  8. The adoption of a resolution concerning the principles of determining remuneration for Members of the Management Board
  9. The closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
