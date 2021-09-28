Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGE   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Investor presentation - H1 2021 results

09/28/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 & H1 2021

Financial and Operating Results

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

September 28, 2021

Financials

3 Key financial data

Consolidated

[IFRS, PLN m]

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y

Sales

10 008

10 185

-2%

21 908

22 776

-4%

including LTC compensations*

4

41

-90%

4

41

-90%

EBITDA

3 048

1 035

194%

5 254

2 805

87%

Recurring EBITDA**

2 084

1 347

55%

4 290

3 117

38%

EBIT

1 994

-502

n/a

3 158

271

1 065%

Recurring EBIT**

1 055

403

162%

2 263

1 207

87%

Net profit (loss) to equity

1 882

-1 120

n/a

2 690

-688

n/a

Net profit (to equity) - ex. impairments**

1 902

-158

n/a

2 746

299

818%

CAPEX (including adjustments)

1 408

1 547

-9%

2 247

2 504

-10%

Net cash from operating activities

3 688

5 091

-28%

3 290

5 309

-38%

Net cash from investing activities

-1 231

-1 186

4%

-2 076

-3 449

-40%

EBITDA margin

30%

10%

20 p.p.

24%

12%

12 p.p.

Recurring EBITDA margin

21%

13%

8 p.p.

20%

14%

6 p.p.

Net Working Capital (core "NWC")***

4 791

5 191

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

0.71 x

1.71 x

**without court verdicts, **one-off items are summarised at the next page, ***Core NWC = inventory + trading receivables - trading payables (distinguish from NWC stated as Current assets minus short term liabilities)

4 One-off items

Computation of recurring EBITDA and recurring EBIT:

[IFRS, PLN m]

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

y/y

H1 2021

H1 2020

y/y

LTC adjustment (including court verdicts)

4

41

4

41

Change of reclamation provision

932

-434

932

-434

Change of actuarial provision

17

-40

17

-40

Release of provision for the risk of returning

0

121

0

121

the equivalent of EUA received by ZEDO

Release of the provision for Voluntary Leave

11

0

11

0

Programme

One-off items - EBITDA level

964

-312

964

-312

Impairments of TFA and IA (pre-tax)*

-25

-593

-69

-624

One-off items - EBIT level

939

-905

895

-936

Computation of net profit ex. impairments:

Impairments of TFA and IA (after-tax) and

-20

-962

-56

-987

Investments**

  • Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment, Intangible Assets and Right-of-Use Assets, including the impact of impairment tests in Q2 2020 in Conventional Generation segment (PLN 530m).
  • Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment, Intangible Assets, Right-of-Use Assets and Investments, including the impact of impairment tests in Q2 2020 in Conventional Generation segment (PLN 429m) and the loss of value of shares held in PGG. S.A. (PLN 482m).

5 One-off events in the operating segments

Conventional

District Heating

Renewables

Distribution

Supply

Generation

(PLN m)

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

EBITDA reported

1 538

2 049

205

715

189

382

724

1 382

354

706

One-off events, including:

9 37

937

7

7

-

-

8

8

12

12

LTC compensations

-

-

4

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change of reclamation provision

930

930

2

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change of actuarial provision

7

7

1

1

-

-

8

8

1

1

Release of the provision for Voluntary Leave

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

11

Programme

EBITDA recurring

601

1 112

198

708

189

382

716

1 374

342

694

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 20:11:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
04:12pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Analysts kit - H1 2021
PU
04:12pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Investor presentation - H1 2021 results
PU
03:22pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Managements Board report on activities of PGE Capital ..
PU
03:12pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Financial report for the first half of 2021 containing..
PU
03:12pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Independent Auditors Report on review of interim conde..
PU
03:12pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Independent Auditors Report on review of interim conde..
PU
09/27PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Invitation to the webcast of H1 2021 results presentat..
PU
09/02PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : expects an increase in the pool of funds for energy tr..
PU
08/30PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Presentation - preliminary results for H1 2021
PU
08/25BASF Awards Two-Year Renewable-Power Contract at Poland Plant
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 856 M 10 543 M 10 543 M
Net income 2021 1 515 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2021 7 780 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 517 M 4 163 M 4 161 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,87 PLN
Average target price 10,75 PLN
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wojciech Dabrowski Chief Executive Officer
Lechoslaw Rojewski Chief Financial Officer
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Vice-President-Operations
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.36.40%4 218
NEXTERA ENERGY2.09%154 508
ENEL S.P.A.-16.06%82 605
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.63%75 110
IBERDROLA, S.A.-21.40%66 450
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.82%66 113