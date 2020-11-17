PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Invitation to the webcast of Q3 2020 results presentation

On behalf of
Wojciech Dąbrowski
President & CEO
and
Paweł Strączyński
Vice-President & CFO
we kindly invite you to a webcast of the presentation of
PGE Q3 2020 results
which will be held on
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
at 11:00 AM (CET)
In order to register please visit https://www.pge.tvip.pl/
After the registration, you will receive access link to the webcast.
We recommend registering at least 15 minutes before the scheduled broadcast.
Questions for the Q&A session may be submitted via e-mail
pgeresults@gkpge.plduring or before the webcast and via questionnaire available on the webcast page.
Q3 2020 Financial Report will be disclosed and published on the PGE's website on
November 17, 2020 after the end of session.
Investor Presentation in .pdf file will be published simultaneously at
www.gkpge.pl/Investor-Relations
_______________________________________________________________________________
More information: Krzysztof Dragan, IR Officer krzysztof.dragan@gkpge.pl+48 22 340 15 13
Disclaimer
PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:46:02 UTC