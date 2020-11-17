Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.    PGE   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Invitation to the webcast of Q3 2020 results presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:47am EST

On behalf of

Wojciech Dąbrowski

President & CEO

and

Paweł Strączyński

Vice-President & CFO

we kindly invite you to a webcast of the presentation of

PGE Q3 2020 results

which will be held on

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

at 11:00 AM (CET)

In order to register please visit https://www.pge.tvip.pl/

After the registration, you will receive access link to the webcast.

We recommend registering at least 15 minutes before the scheduled broadcast.

Questions for the Q&A session may be submitted via e-mail

pgeresults@gkpge.plduring or before the webcast and via questionnaire available on the webcast page.

Q3 2020 Financial Report will be disclosed and published on the PGE's website on

November 17, 2020 after the end of session.

Investor Presentation in .pdf file will be published simultaneously at

www.gkpge.pl/Investor-Relations

_______________________________________________________________________________

More information: Krzysztof Dragan, IR Officer krzysztof.dragan@gkpge.pl+48 22 340 15 13

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
04:47aPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Invitation to the webcast of Q3 2020 results..
PU
11/16CR NO 33/2020 ON 16.11.2020 17 : 50 Updated information on submitting of an init..
PU
11/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/04PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : Presentation - preliminary results for Q3 20..
PU
11/04CR NO 32/2020 ON 04.11.2020 18 : 59 Estimated selected financial and operating d..
PU
10/28CR NO 31/2020 ON 28.10.2020 15 : 42 Change of publication date of consolidated q..
PU
10/27CR NO 30/2020 ON 27.10.2020 13 : 45 Submitting of an initial non-binding offer f..
PU
10/19CR NO 29/2020 ON 19.10.2020 10 : 33 Adoption of the PGE Group's strategy until 2..
PU
10/08Polish utilities set to begin separating coal from other assets in 2021
RE
10/02PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S A : The supply chain for offshore energy is a po..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41 131 M 10 871 M 10 871 M
Net income 2020 774 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2020 11 072 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 312 M 2 994 M 2 990 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,17 PLN
Last Close Price 6,05 PLN
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wojciech Dabrowski Chief Executive Officer
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Pawel Straczynski Vice President-Finance
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.-23.99%2 994
NEXTERA ENERGY28.43%151 221
ENEL S.P.A.13.41%96 394
IBERDROLA, S.A.23.64%82 708
ORSTED A/S61.10%74 027
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.13%69 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group