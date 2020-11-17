PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Invitation to the webcast of Q3 2020 results presentation

On behalf of

Wojciech Dąbrowski

President & CEO

and

Paweł Strączyński

Vice-President & CFO

we kindly invite you to a webcast of the presentation of

PGE Q3 2020 results

which will be held on

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

at 11:00 AM (CET)

In order to register please visit https://www.pge.tvip.pl/

After the registration, you will receive access link to the webcast.

We recommend registering at least 15 minutes before the scheduled broadcast.

Questions for the Q&A session may be submitted via e-mail

pgeresults@gkpge.plduring or before the webcast and via questionnaire available on the webcast page.

Q3 2020 Financial Report will be disclosed and published on the PGE's website on

November 17, 2020 after the end of session.

Investor Presentation in .pdf file will be published simultaneously at

www.gkpge.pl/Investor-Relations

_______________________________________________________________________________

More information: Krzysztof Dragan, IR Officer krzysztof.dragan@gkpge.pl+48 22 340 15 13