PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Presentation from the Management Board conference of September 16, 2020

H1 2020
Financial and Operating Results
September 16, 2020
Wojciech Dąbrowski
President of the Board, CEO
3 Key role of power sector in achieving zero emissions
The Polish economy is facing zero-emissionchallenges
Changes affect many sectors, such as fuel industry, chemical sector, transport and agricultural sector
The real transformation will take place in the area of powergeneration
PGE - as the largest company in sector - will play key role in achieving zero emissions by Poland
PGE Group's strategic aspiration is 100 percent green energy for PGE customers in 2050
4 Work on the PGE Group's strategy
Wide range of data, introduced into PGE's proprietary analytical models and used to design the Group's strategic goals, has become the starting point for the work
Comprehensive strategy is being developed, allowing the successful transformation of the PGE Group towards green energy
New strategy will be a benchmark for the broadly understood power sector
5 Strengthening supervision in the PGE Group
In order to meet the changes planned by the Ministry of State Assets, the
Holding Council of the PGE Group was established
Appointment of the PGE Group Holding Council is aimed at strengthening the decision-makingprocess and supervision over individual companies and segments in the PGE Group
General Agreement will introduce mechanisms in response to the planned changes to the regulations
-
PGE Group companies will voluntarily accede to the Agreement and will strive to implement the PGE Group's strategy
6 Support for transformation
At the PGE Group, a project called Just Transition Plan for the Bełchatów Complex was launched. It is planned to establish projects for other locations in which the PGE Group is currently operating coal assets
Sustainable and responsible transformation of mining regions does not have to mean problems for the local labor market
-
Green investments can replace and even provide many more jobs than conventional coal complexes currently offer
Energy transition should be seen as an opportunity for the local community
7 Reaction of the PGE quotations
Stock market valuation depends on many market and macroeconomic factors
Increase in PGE's stock exchange valuation is an expression of confidence in the declarations and actions of the PGE Management Board
Role of the Management Board of PGE is to present to shareholders a reliable picture of the Company's situation and actions taken to build the Company's value
Paweł Strączyński
Vice-President for Finance
9 Electricity market
Freezing the economy in Q2 2020, decreased demand and increased imports
|
|
|
Domestic consumption and generation
|
|
|
17 000
|
GWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 000
|
|
Source: PSE
|
|
|
|
Total generation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic demand for electricity
|
|
|
11 000
|
Jan-18
|
Apr-18
|
Jul-18
|
Oct-18
|
Jan-19
|
Apr-19
|
Jul-19
|
Oct-19
|
Jan-20
|
Apr-20
|
Jul-20
|
Consumption
-8.5% (-3.5 TWh)
Increase of net imports
(-0.9 TWh)
Generation
-11.7% (-4.4 TWh)
July - effect of the reopened economy:
-
Consumption -2.9% (-0.4TWh)
-
Generation -6.0% (-0.8TWh)
10 Electricity market
Deepening price decline and strong pressure on margins
|
|
BASE Forward next year and i CO2 prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Average realized price by PGE in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
|
|
2020: Conventional Generation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and District Heating ~282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
PLN/MWh
|
290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• BASE Y+1 lower by PLN 33
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
(2021: 233 PLN/MWh)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• CO2 price increase not reflected
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in the price of electricity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C0
|
50
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN/t
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
Source: TGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Jan-18
|
Mar-18
|
May-18
|
Jul-18
|
Sep-18
|
Nov-18
|
Jan-19
|
Mar-19
|
May-19
|
Jul-19
|
Sep-19
|
Nov-19
|
Jan-20
|
Mar-20
|
May-20
|
Jul-20
|
|
|
|
11 Summary of H1 - operating results
Net electricity generation
TWh
Distribution of electricity
TWh
Sales to end-users
TWh
Heat sales
PJ
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
H1
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
H1 2020
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1
|
2020 excl. ELO 5/6
|
25.3
|
|
|
-4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
H1 2019
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
H1 2020
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
4.6
|
|
7.9
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.8
|
|
4.5
|
|
7.4
|
3.3
|
|
4.9
|
|
20.1
|
|
A
|
B
|
C+R
|
G
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
H1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
H1 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited decrease of production y/y due to the commissioning of new units in Opole
COVID-19 influence (-5%)
Efect of the economy freezing in Q2 -0.7 TWh (-8%)
Lower sales to end users (-8%)
Lower heat sales in heating season partially compensated by the increase in sales in the second quarter.
12 Generation volume by fuel - H1 2020 y/y
|
|
|
pumped
|
hard coal 8.72
|
storage 0.33
|
|
natural gas
|
hydro 0.27
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
other 1.44
|
|
|
|
wind 0.68
|
lignite
|
17.06
|
|
|
|
biomass 0.16
|
H1 2020
|
|
|
pumped
|
hard coal 9.83
|
storage 0.37
|
natural gas 2.39
|
hydro 0.25
|
|
other 1.62
|
|
|
wind 0.78
|
lignite 14.72
|
|
|
biomass 0.22
Lignite (-2.34 TWh)
Hard coal (+1.11 TWh)
Wind (+0.10 TWh)
Lower load -7% y/y. Decommissioning of unit no. 1 in Bełchatów in 2019
Significant increase in production due to generation of units 5/6 in Opole pp (+2.6 TWh)
Favourable weather conditions - capacity factor of 33.5% vs. 30.2% in H1 2019
Average total emission rate of the Group (tCO2/MWh):
13 Summary of H1 - financial results
Decline in reported EBITDA due to one-off factors.
Recurring EBITDA on comparable level (-6%) due to the lack of a significant impact of COVID-19 in H1.
Decrease of EBIT and net result as an effect of created provisions and write-offs.
-
Net debt decrease in Q2:
Cash settlement of receivables from the sale of CO2 (PLN +1.4bn)
Lower collaterals on CO2 and electricity (PLN +1.6bn)
Excess of the CO2 provision over purchase cost (PLN +0.8bn)
Non-cashEBITDA items - reclamation and actuarial provisions (PLN +0.5bn)
Recurring EBITDA
-182
4 395
|
3 299
|
3 117
|
-2 175
|
-2 402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 446
|
|
|
2 805
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 765
|
H1
|
H1
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
PLN
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
m
-637
-4.23
13.96
11.42
9.73
H1 H1
2019 2020 2020
PLN bn
Net debt
14 Development of EBITDA by major value drivers
H1 2019 EBITDA REPORTED
One-offs
H1 2019 EBITDA RECURRING
Wholesale price of electricity
CO2 allowances
Fuel costs
Personnel cost
Group margin on retail market
Property rights and ancillary services
Other
H1 2020 EBITDA RECURRING
One-offs
H1 2020 EBITDA REPORTED
|
|
PLNm
|
|
|
3 395
|
4 395
|
|
|
1 096
|
2 299
|
3 299
|
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
1 047
|
|
9
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
104
|
|
2 117
|
3 117
|
|
|
312
|
|
1 8052 805
|
|
Realized price (+1 153) (+42 PLN/MWh)
Sales volume (-238)(-0.9 TWh)
Higher price (-1 066) (+37 PLN/t) Less free allowances (-341)(-4.8m t)
-
-
-
-
-
15 CAPEX y/y (on an accrual basis)
|
|
|
|
617
|
5
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2 557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLNm
|
768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2019
|
Conventional
|
District Heating
|
Renewables
|
Distribution
|
Supply
|
Other
|
H1 2020
|
|
Generation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2019
|
1 581
|
111
|
32
|
820
|
9
|
4
|
|
H1 2020
|
813
|
178
|
649
|
825
|
6
|
33
|
|
Modernization and
|
New wind farms 611
|
Connecting new
|
maintenance 508
|
off-takers 350
|
16 Reported EBITDA: outlook for 2020 vs. 2019
2 880
2 306
|
|
|
1 186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
1 127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
774
|
493
|
|
|
|
|
|
280
|
PLNm
|
301
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conventional Generation
|
District Heating
|
|
Renewables
|
Distribution
|
Supply
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA H1 2020
|
|
EBITDA 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in CO2
cost, reduction of
free allowances
Lack of one-off
impact from extra
CO2 granted
|
•
|
Increase in CO2
|
•
|
Lower prices of
|
• Decline in
|
• Lower volumes
|
|
cost, reduction of
|
|
electricity on
|
volume as a
|
|
|
free allowances
|
|
spot market
|
result of COVID-
|
• Rise of the
|
•
|
Lack of one-off
|
•
|
Positive effect of
|
19 and the
|
balancing cost
|
economic
|
|
|
impact from extra
|
|
the acquired
|
|
|
|
slowdown
|
|
|
CO2 granted
|
|
wind farm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expected
|
|
Disclaimer
PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC