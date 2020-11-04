PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Presentation - preliminary results for Q3 2020

Disclaimer: estimated data

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (the "Company" or "PGE") emphasize that figures presented hereby are preliminary estimates, which may change. The financial statements of PGE Group are still in the preparation process. Consolidated report for Q3 2020 will be released on November 17, 2020.

This presentation has been prepared by the Management of PGE. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be constructed as an offer to sell or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company, any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever.