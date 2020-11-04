Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Presentation - preliminary results for Q3 2020

November 4, 2020

Q3 2020 preliminary results

November 4, 2020

Disclaimer: estimated data

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (the "Company" or "PGE") emphasize that figures presented hereby are preliminary estimates, which may change. The financial statements of PGE Group are still in the preparation process. Consolidated report for Q3 2020 will be released on November 17, 2020.

This presentation has been prepared by the Management of PGE. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be constructed as an offer to sell or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company, any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever.

3 Estimated operating volumes and sales data

[TWh]

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

y/y

9M 2020

9M 2019

y/y

Net electricity generation. by

fuels:

14.27

13.94

2%

42.85

43.44

-1%

Lignite

7.73

7.76

0%

22.45

24.82

-10%

hard coal (including):

4.77

4.82

-1%

14.60

13.54

8%

Conventional Generation

4.41

4.41

0%

12.17

10.97

11%

segment

incl. Opole 5/6 units

1.90

1.25

52%

5.23

1.94

170%

District Heating segment

0.36

0.41

-12%

2.43

2.57

-5%

natural gas

1.23

0.86

43%

3.62

3.12

16%

pumped-storage plants

0.13

0.12

8%

0.50

0.45

11%

hydro

0.08

0.05

60%

0.33

0.32

3%

wind

0.27

0.23

17%

1.05

0.91

15%

biomass

0.05

0.09

-44%

0.27

0.25

8%

municipal waste

0.01

0.01

0%

0.03

0.03

0%

Sales of heat [PJ]

3.79

3.88

-2%

31.54

32.45

-3%

including Conventional

Generation segment

0.43

0.47

-9%

3.11

3.35

-7%

Sales of electricity to final off-

takers

10.34

10.89

-5%

30.46

32.78

-7%

Distribution of electricity

8.98

8.99

0%

26.27

27.12

-3%

Average realized wholesale price of electricity

[PLN/MWh]

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

y/y

9M 2020

9M 2019

y/y

Conventional Generation

281.26

246.31

14%

286.10

244.66

17%

segment

District Heating segment

253.75

261.26

-3%

247.88

254.52

-3%

Total (Conv. Gen. and District

278.37

247.21

13%

281.11

245.66

14%

Heating)

4 Estimated key financial data

[PLN m]

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

y/y

9M 2020

9M 2019

y/y

EBITDA PGE Group. including:

1 546

1 677

-8%

4 351

6 072

-28%

Conventional Generation

484

659

-27%

1 258

2 765

-55%

District Heating

115

93

24%

608

865

-30%

Renewables

110

100

10%

411

410

0%

Distribution

611

599

2%

1 738

1 810

-4%

Supply*

299

59

407%

486

532

-9%

Other + consolidation adjustments

-73

167

-144%

-150

-310

-52%

One-off items. including:

-28

43

-340

1 139

LTC compensations

-

1

41

-14

Change of reclamation provision

-

-

-434

-246

Change of actuarial provision

-

-

-40

-36

Provision for the risk of returning the

-

-

121

-

equivalent of EUA received by ZEDO

Additional EUA emission rights

-

42

-

1 435

Voluntary Leave Programme

-28

-

-28

-

Recurring EBITDA

1 574

1 634

-4%

4 691

4 933

-5%

*According to accounting standards (IAS 37). Supply segment created provisions in years 2018 and 2019 for onerous contracts. resulting from the Act on electricity prices (2018) and from approval of the price of electricity for households -G Tariff for 2020 (2019). However. PGE Group made respective simultaneous adjustment on the consolidated result which reverses the impact of provision.

5 Estimated CAPEX. net debt and EPS

[PLN m]

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

y/y

9M 2020

9M 2019

y/y

CAPEX*

1 264

1 911

-34%

3 768

4 468

-16%

Net debt (end of period)

8 557

11 703

3 146

8 557

11 703

3 146

Consolidated net result to equity

273

471

-42%

-415

2 173

n/a

Computation of net result to equity ex. impairments

Assets impairment (pre-tax)**

48

297

-1 058

202

Assets impairment (after tax)**

72

241

-916

164

Consolidated net result to equity - ex.

201

230

-13%

501

2 009

-75%

Impairments**

Earnings per share [PLN]

0,15

0,25

-42%

-0,22

1,16

n/a

Earnings per share - ex. impairment

0,11

0,12

-13%

0,27

1,07

-75%

*Capital expenditures and increases in ROUA

**Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment, Intangible Assets, Right-of-Use Assets and shares in associated companies.

6 Drivers of periodic results

Key factors that influenced y/y results dynamics:

Q3 2020

9M 2020

Recurring EBITDA declined by 4% y/y

  • Average realized wholesale price of electricity in Conventional Generation segment higher by 35 PLN/MWh (positive effect of approx. + PLN 440m according to the volume generated in Q3 2020)
  • Higher revenues from heat sales, higher electricity production in gas CHP's in District Heating segment, total effect of + PLN 120m
  • Additional margin in Supply segment (result on trading in CO2 rights, adjustement of compensations for electricity prices for 2019 due to the Act on electricity prices) approx.
  • PLN 150m
  • Cost of CO2 emission higher by approx. PLN 740m

Recurring EBITDA declined by 5% y/y

  • Average realized wholesale price of electricity in Conventional Generation segment higher by 41 PLN/MWh (positive effect of approx. + PLN 1.4bn according to the volume generated in 9M 2020)
  • Higher revenues from heat sales, higher electricity production in gas CHP's, lower gas price in District Heating segment, total effect of approx. + PLN 250m
  • Additional margin in Supply segment (result on trading in CO2 rights, adjustement of compensations for electricity prices for 2019 due to the Act on electricity prices) approx.
  • PLN 120m
  • Cost of CO2 emission higher by approx. PLN 1.9bn
  • Employment cost up by approx. PLN 120m
  • Higher cost of hard coal consumption by approx. PLN 100m in Conventional Generation segment due to increse in electricity production in Opole power plant

Reported EBITDA declined by 8% y/y

Negative balance of one-offs y/y PLN -74m as a result of the provision for Volunatry Leave Programme (PLN -31m) and positive impact of valuation of additional EUA allowances granted in 2019 on Q3'19 results (PLN +42m).

Reported EBITDA declined by 28% y/y

Negative balance of one-offs y/y PLN -1482m impacted mainly by absence of additional EUA allowances granted in 2019, increasing financial results for 9M'19 by PLN +1 435m.

7

Investor Relations contacts

Filip Osadczuk, Head of IR

Tel: (+48 22) 340 12 24

filip.osadczuk@gkpge.pl

Kom: +48 695 501 370

Krzysztof Dragan

Tel: (+48 22) 340 15 13

krzysztof.dragan@gkpge.pl

Kom: +48 601 334 290

Stanisław Ozga, CFA

Tel: (+48 22) 340 12 69

stanislaw.ozga@gkpge.pl

Kom: +48 887 171 324

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 18:35:06 UTC

