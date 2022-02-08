PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Shareholders request for extension of the EGM agenda

[The national emblem of the Republic of Poland]

MINISTRY OF STATE ASSETS

UNDERSECRETARY OF STATE

Piotr Pyzik

Warsaw, 4 February 2022

IK: 673353

Mr Wojciech Dąbrowski

President of the Management Board

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

Dear Mr Dąbrowski,

acting pursuant to the power of attorney dated 9 December 2021 (DP.014.531.2021, DGA.III.014.1.2021), granted to me by Mr Jacek Sasin - Deputy Prime Minister, appointed to the office of the Minister of State Assets pursuant to the decision of 15 November 2019, of the President of the Republic of Poland - Mr Andrzej Duda, on Mr Sasin's appointment as member of the Council of Ministers (Official Gazette of 2019, item 1092) as the entity exercising rights attached to shares of the company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ("PGE") and pursuant to Article 401 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, I request that the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGE convened for

7 March this year be extended to include the following item:

"The adoption of a resolution on the principles of determining remuneration of Members of the

Management Board"

As a justification for the aforementioned resolution, I indicate the necessity to clarify some provisions of the applicable resolution in connection with changes in the current legislation.

Attached please find a draft resolution concerning the proposed item of the agenda.

Yours respectfully,

Piotr Pyzik

Undersecretary of State

electronically signed document

674857.2128355.1754082

Enclosure:

Draft resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. on the principles of determining remuneration of Members of the Management Board