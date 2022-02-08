Log in
    PGE   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Shareholders request for extension of the EGM agenda

02/08/2022 | 12:22pm EST
[The national emblem of the Republic of Poland]

MINISTRY OF STATE ASSETS

UNDERSECRETARY OF STATE

Piotr Pyzik

Warsaw, 4 February 2022

IK: 673353

Mr Wojciech Dąbrowski

President of the Management Board

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

Dear Mr Dąbrowski,

acting pursuant to the power of attorney dated 9 December 2021 (DP.014.531.2021, DGA.III.014.1.2021), granted to me by Mr Jacek Sasin - Deputy Prime Minister, appointed to the office of the Minister of State Assets pursuant to the decision of 15 November 2019, of the President of the Republic of Poland - Mr Andrzej Duda, on Mr Sasin's appointment as member of the Council of Ministers (Official Gazette of 2019, item 1092) as the entity exercising rights attached to shares of the company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ("PGE") and pursuant to Article 401 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, I request that the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGE convened for

7 March this year be extended to include the following item:

  • "The adoption of a resolution on the principles of determining remuneration of Members of the
    Management Board"

As a justification for the aforementioned resolution, I indicate the necessity to clarify some provisions of the applicable resolution in connection with changes in the current legislation.

Attached please find a draft resolution concerning the proposed item of the agenda.

Yours respectfully,

Piotr Pyzik

Undersecretary of State

electronically signed document

674857.2128355.1754082

Enclosure:

Draft resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. on the principles of determining remuneration of Members of the Management Board

Ministry of State Assets, ul. Krucza 36/Wspólna 6, 00-522 Warszawa, tel. +48 222 500 122 www.gov.pl/aktywa-panstwowe

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 45 222 M 11 404 M 11 404 M
Net income 2021 3 666 M 924 M 924 M
Net Debt 2021 7 005 M 1 767 M 1 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 517 M 3 661 M 3 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,76 PLN
Average target price 11,63 PLN
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wojciech Dabrowski Chief Executive Officer
Lechoslaw Rojewski Chief Financial Officer
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Vice-President-Operations
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.-3.70%3 661
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.94%148 495
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.53%80 273
ENEL S.P.A.-8.73%74 678
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%71 696
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.76%67 800