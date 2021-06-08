PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Poland plans to close Europe's most polluting power plant by end 2036

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Poland plans to close Europe's
most polluting power plant by the end of 2036, a draft document
published by local authorities said on Tuesday, after energy
group PGE scrapped plans to develop an open-pit coal
mine to support it.
The document, which is subject to public consultation, is
part of the Lodz region's application for support from the
European Union Just Transition Fund, aimed at helping regions
bear the cost of shifting to a climate-neutral economy.
PGE abandoned a plan to develop an open-pit lignite coal
mine in Zloczew to fuel the Belchatow plant after concluding the
project would be loss-making, the document said.
Belchatow, whose operations were expected to be extended
beyond the 2030s by output from the mine, will also now be
phased out between 2030 and 2036, the document said.
"Scheduling the dates of shutting down the power units of
the Belchatow Power Plant... (and) abandoning the plan to
exploit the Zloczew deposit are of fundamental importance for
planning the future of the Belchatow Complex, its employees and
the inhabitants of this region," Chief Executive Wojciech
Dabrowski said in a statement.
"They are also symbolic, because the success of this project
will largely determine the success of the Polish energy
transformation."
PGE's coal assets, including Belchatow and Zloczew, are due
to be separated and moved to a state agency within months as
part of Poland's plan to free its utilities from coal.
Poland generates most of its electricity from coal, but
under rising pressure from the EU and with carbon emission costs
surging, it has encouraged more investment in low emission
sources.
"Finally, PGE has stopped pulling the wool over people's
eyes that it would build the Zloczew mine," said Joanna
Flisowska from Greenpeace.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jan Harvey)