PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Statement of the Supervisory Board on the Audit Committee

Warsaw, February 16, 2021

Statement of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

Acting pursuant to § 70 section 1 p. 8) and § 71 section 1 p. 8) of the Regulation of the Polish Minister of Finance on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state, hereby as the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A., for the purposes and in connection with the preparation and completion of documents making up the individual and consolidated annual report for 2020, the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. declares that:

a)the provisions on the appointment, composition and operation of the audit committee are complied with, including compliance with the independence criteria by its members and the requirements for knowledge and skills in the industry in which PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. operates, as well as in the field of accounting or auditing financial statements,

b) the audit committee performed the tasks of the audit committee provided for in the applicable regulations.

Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

Anna Kowalik

Members of the Supervisory Board: