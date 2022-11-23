Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGE   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-11-23 am EST
6.818 PLN   -0.09%
02:53aPoland's PGE posts 17% profit rise, sees financing challenges ahead
RE
11/03PGE Power to Launch Own Platform for Electricity Trade
CI
10/31Poland, South Korea to cooperate on nuclear power project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poland's PGE posts 17% profit rise, sees financing challenges ahead

11/23/2022 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GDANSK (Reuters) - PGE, Poland's biggest utility, posted a 17% jump in third-quarter net profit to 654 million zlotys ($143.42 million), in line with the company's estimates.

The company's quarterly EBITDA fell 9% to 1.93 billion zlotys amid lower operating profit in power generation, while heat generation fell to an operating loss on surging costs of coal, gas and carbon emissions.

"There are no windfall profits in the utilities sector. Given regulatory changes in the energy market, financing of energy transformation in coming quarters will be an even bigger challenge," CEO Wojciech Dabrowski said.

The government wants state-controlled energy companies to have minimal profits in 2023 and to shoulder the burden of keeping household bills low.

Poland this year lowered taxes on electricity and motor fuels but next year the mechanism will be replaced by a cap on the margins of power utilities.

"There are no windfall profits in 2022 and there won't be windfall profits next year for utilities," Michal Kozak, Trigon DM analyst, told Reuters.

Kozak said investors are now awaiting for the valuation of coal assets in a spin-off planned by the government and expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2023.

Poland plans to take over coal assets excluding hard coal mines owned by its utilities and transfer them to a new state-owned company.

The new model aims to help utilities fund green projects as banks avoid backing coal-dependant companies.

($1=4.5600 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.21% 1743.42 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A. 1.55% 6.818 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.19% 1023.23 Real-time Quote.-3.92%
SILVER 0.88% 21.266 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
All news about PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
02:53aPoland's PGE posts 17% profit rise, sees financing challenges ahead
RE
11/03PGE Power to Launch Own Platform for Electricity Trade
CI
10/31Poland, South Korea to cooperate on nuclear power project
RE
10/31ZE PAK and PGE Sign Letter of Intent with KHNP on Building Nuclear Power Plant in Patno..
CI
10/31Poland, South Korean firms to study nuclear project -S.Korea ministry
RE
10/26U.S. firm Westinghouse likely to win Polish nuclear contract - deputy PM
RE
10/12Poland close to buying PKP Energetyka from CVC Capital Partners -ruling party leader
RE
10/12Poland close to buying PKP Energetyka from CVC Capital Partners -ruling party leader
RE
09/25Poland to raise $2.75 billion with energy windfall tax, says minister
RE
09/23PG&E, EQT to Join S&P 500, ExlService Joining S&P MidCap 400
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 74 153 M 16 177 M 16 177 M
Net income 2022 4 532 M 989 M 989 M
Net Debt 2022 8 613 M 1 879 M 1 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 311 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 38 001
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,82 PLN
Average target price 11,46 PLN
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wojciech Dabrowski Chief Executive Officer
Lechoslaw Rojewski Chief Financial Officer
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Vice-President-Operations
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.-15.36%3 340
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.91%166 127
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.49%74 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.83%71 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.41%68 273
ENEL S.P.A.-27.83%52 931