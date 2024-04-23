PGIM joins firms seeking green light for ETF mutual fund share class
April 22, 2024 at 06:04 pm EDT
April 22 (Reuters) - PGIM has become the latest in a
rapidly-growing list of asset management firms seeking approval
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer a
share class of existing mutual funds in the form of an
exchange-traded fund (ETF).
PGIM filed a formal request to be allowed to issue ETF share
classes late on Friday, joining firms like Dimensional Fund
Advisors, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Fidelity
Investments in seeking to bridge the gap that currently divides
mutual funds from ETFs.
Most recently, Cboe Global Markets threw its own
weight behind their efforts, asking the SEC to approve a rule
change permitting the exchange to list and oversee trading in
ETF share classes.
"The pace is accelerating," said Bryan Armour, ETF analyst
at Morningstar, referring to the flurry of applications to
regulators since Vanguard's 20-year patent on the concept
expired last summer. That opened the door to competitors if they
can win SEC approval.
Brian McCabe, asset management partner at Ropes & Gray LLP,
said his firm had already filed an application for one client
and was working on three or four others.
Regulators must either approve or reject Cboe's request by
the end of this year. They do not face similar firm deadlines
regarding the requests by issuers.
If approved, issuers would be able to roll out new ETF share
classes of existing mutual funds more rapidly and
cost-effectively since those products would simply rank
alongside existing share classes aimed at institutional or
retail investors or financial advisors. Operating and
distribution costs could be pooled, and would-be issuers argue
there would be greater tax efficiencies.
The latter approach offers shared back-end operating costs,
distribution costs and better tax efficiency for fund
shareholders. It might also open up the 401(k) retirement plan
market to ETFs, though the SEC in the past has voiced concern
that linking the two kinds of products might have unexpected tax
consequences and costs.
(Reporting by Suzanne McGee; Editing by Jamie Freed)
