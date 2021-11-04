Log in
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 11/03 11:25:14 am
3.48 NOK   +1.34%
Brazil Transfer of Rights | We've Got You Covered

11/04/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Brazil Transfer of Rights | We've Got You Covered

November 4, 2021

Brazil's second bidding round of surplus volumes of the Onerous Assignment of the Fields of Atapu and Sépia is confirmed for 17 December 2021. PGS' Santos Vision covers both of them.

PGS' Santos Vision covers both Atapu and Sepia fields, allowing participants in the TOR Round to screen opportunities, derive analogs, plan wells, and reduce exploration risk with the latest consistent imaging technologies, using the most comprehensive and geologically sound dataset in the Santos Basin.

About Santos Vision

This single, seamless, high-quality, broadband Santos Vision dataset includes PSDM products covering 48 906 sq. km of the presalt fairway within Brazil's prolific Santos Basin.

The latest in broadband processing has been applied. These range from data conditioning, noise and multiple suppression, to new model-building tools and imaging algorithms, incorporating our latest technologies such as Kirchhoff (KPSDM), Reverse Time Migration (RTM), Full Waveform Inversion (FWI), and Least Squares Migration (LSM).

Santos Vision from PGS offers integrated regional coverage and exceptional image quality in one of the most prospective global hydrocarbon basins.

Access PGS Santos Vision to improve your prospectivity assessments of the Santos Basin for Brazil's 2021 Transfer of Rights Round.

KPSDM Full Angle Stack from Sepia, Santos Basin Find Out More

For more information about Santos Vision or PGS data coverage for Brazil licensing rounds, please contact John Cramer PGS Area Manager for Brazil.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
