Brazil Transfer of Rights | We've Got You Covered

PGS' Santos Vision covers both Atapu and Sepia fields, allowing participants in the TOR Round to screen opportunities, derive analogs, plan wells, and reduce exploration risk with the latest consistent imaging technologies, using the most comprehensive and geologically sound dataset in the Santos Basin.

This single, seamless, high-quality, broadband Santos Vision dataset includes PSDM products covering 48 906 sq. km of the presalt fairway within Brazil's prolific Santos Basin.

The latest in broadband processing has been applied. These range from data conditioning, noise and multiple suppression, to new model-building tools and imaging algorithms, incorporating our latest technologies such as Kirchhoff (KPSDM), Reverse Time Migration (RTM), Full Waveform Inversion (FWI), and Least Squares Migration (LSM).

Santos Vision from PGS offers integrated regional coverage and exceptional image quality in one of the most prospective global hydrocarbon basins.