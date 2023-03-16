|
PGS : ABGSC Energy Conference
ABG Sundal Collier Energy Conference
-
This presentation contains forward looking information
-
Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
-
Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
-
Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
-
This presentation must be read in conjunction with the recent quarterly earnings releases, the 2021 annual report and the risk factors disclosures therein
PGS - The Integrated Marine Geophysical Company
Total # of employees:
~900
Global operation with headquarters in Oslo and regional centers in UK and US
Active 3D Vessels:
6
Business areas:
Sales & Services
MultiClient, Contract
and Imaging
Operations
Fleet management,
Project delivery, Seismic acquisition &
support
Technology & Digitalization
R&D, Enterprise IT,
Digitalization portfolio
New Energy
Emerging markets,
Solutions design,
Partnerships
2022 Produced Revenues:
$817.2m
2022 Produced EBITDA:
$446.7m
Market Cap:
$~1bn
The PGS fleet is the most efficient in the industry
We constantly
improve our technology
and performance
RAMFORM Atlas - active 3D
RAMFORM Sovereign - active 3D
RAMFORM Hyperion - active 3D
RAMFORM Vanguard - active 3D
RAMFORM Tethys - active 3D
RAMFORM Titan - active 3D
Vessels currently in
stack
|
PGS Apollo - source
|
SANCO Swift - 2D/source/wind
|
Tansa - Service agreement for JOGMEC
|
RAMFORM Valiant - stacked
|
RAMFORM Explorer - stacked
|
RAMFORM Victory -
|
|
|
reactivation for a survey in Brazil
|
|
|
Full year 2022 Performance:
Improving Market Fundamentals Reflected in Financials
|
|
900
|
Produced Revenues
|
|
|
Cash flow before financing activities
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
39%
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
|
USD million
|
180
|
|
35%
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order Book*
|
|
1000
|
|
Net interest bearing debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding IFRS 16 leases)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
74%
|
|
|
|
-34%
|
million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million
|
600
|
|
|
USD
|
|
|
USD
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
-5-
*includes revenues related to future production, ref. definition of the APM "Order book" in Appendix of the Q4 2022 earnings release.
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
799 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-19,9 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
716 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-29,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
772 M
772 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,86x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,47x
|Nbr of Employees
|930
|Free-Float
|73,3%
|
|
