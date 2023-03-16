Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:59 2023-03-15 am EDT
9.190 NOK   -17.43%
03:03aPgs : ABGSC Energy Conference
PU
03/13Pgs : Readies its Fleet for a Busy 2023 Season
PU
03/07PGS ASA - Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : ABGSC Energy Conference

03/16/2023 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABG Sundal Collier Energy Conference

London, March 16, 2023

Cautionary Statement

  • This presentation contains forward looking information
  • Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
  • Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
  • Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
  • This presentation must be read in conjunction with the recent quarterly earnings releases, the 2021 annual report and the risk factors disclosures therein

-2-

PGS - The Integrated Marine Geophysical Company

Total # of employees:

~900

Global operation with headquarters in Oslo and regional centers in UK and US

Active 3D Vessels:

6

Business areas:

Sales & Services

MultiClient, Contract

and Imaging

Operations

Fleet management,

Project delivery, Seismic acquisition &

support

Technology & Digitalization

R&D, Enterprise IT,

Digitalization portfolio

New Energy

Emerging markets,

Solutions design,

Partnerships

2022 Produced Revenues:

$817.2m

2022 Produced EBITDA:

$446.7m

Market Cap:

$~1bn

3

The PGS Fleet

The PGS fleet is the most efficient in the industry

We constantly

improve our technology

and performance

RAMFORM Atlas - active 3D

RAMFORM Sovereign - active 3D

RAMFORM Hyperion - active 3D

RAMFORM Vanguard - active 3D

RAMFORM Tethys - active 3D

RAMFORM Titan - active 3D

Vessels currently in

stack

PGS Apollo - source

SANCO Swift - 2D/source/wind

Tansa - Service agreement for JOGMEC

RAMFORM Valiant - stacked

RAMFORM Explorer - stacked

RAMFORM Victory -

reactivation for a survey in Brazil

Full year 2022 Performance:

Improving Market Fundamentals Reflected in Financials

900

Produced Revenues

Cash flow before financing activities

220

800

700

39%

200

600

USD million

USD million

180

35%

500

400

160

300

200

140

100

0

120

2021

2022

2021

2022

Order Book*

1000

Net interest bearing debt

(excluding IFRS 16 leases)

400

800

74%

-34%

million

million

600

USD

USD

200

400

0

200

2021

2022

2021

2022

-5-

*includes revenues related to future production, ref. definition of the APM "Order book" in Appendix of the Q4 2022 earnings release.

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 07:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PGS ASA
03:03aPgs : ABGSC Energy Conference
PU
03/13Pgs : Readies its Fleet for a Busy 2023 Season
PU
03/07PGS ASA - Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
AQ
03/06PGS - Contract in Namibia
AQ
03/06Pgs Asa : Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
GL
03/06Pgs Asa : Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond
GL
03/06Pgs Asa : Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond
AQ
03/03PGS Wins 3D Exploration Acquisition Contract Offshore Namibia
MT
03/03Pgs Asa : Contract in Namibia
GL
03/03Pgs Asa : Contract in Namibia
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 799 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA31.10%772
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-15.23%70 466
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.72%30 216
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-9.08%28 678
TENARIS S.A.-9.43%18 663
NOV INC.-13.64%7 554