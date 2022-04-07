Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/07 05:37:28 am EDT
2.584 NOK   -5.56%
05:26aPGS ASA : Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2022 Results
GL
05:26aPGS ASA : Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2022 Results
GL
04/06PGS ASA : Q1 2022 Financial Disclosures
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2022 Results

04/07/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 7, 2022: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q1 2022 results on Thursday April 28, 2022 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com. 

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audiocast the same day at 09:00 am CEST.

To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS' website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220428_13/

Audiocast YouTube link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q9rkk-T630

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

--END--


All news about PGS ASA
05:26aPGS ASA : Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2022 Results
GL
05:26aPGS ASA : Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2022 Results
GL
04/06PGS ASA : Q1 2022 Financial Disclosures
GL
04/06PGS Releases Data from Cyprus Vision Phase One and Commences Phase Two
AQ
04/06PGS Releases Data from Cyprus Vision Phase One and Commences Phase Two
CI
04/05PGS : 2021 Environmental | Social | Governance Report
PU
04/04PGS : Releases First Data for Uruguay MC2D
PU
03/30PGS Partners with ANH and SGC on Colombia Pacific Seismic Project
GL
03/30PGS Partners with National Hydrocarbon Agency and Servicio Geologico Colombiano on Colo..
CI
03/29PGS ASA : Calling Notice 2022 Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 662 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,31 $
Average target price 0,29 $
Spread / Average Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA-25.45%125