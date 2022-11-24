Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-23 am EST
6.075 NOK   -5.23%
02:01aPgs Asa : Contract Award in Mediterranean
GL
02:00aPgs Asa : Contract Award in Mediterranean
AQ
11/23Pgs Asa : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting – Approval of Private Placement and Subsequent Offering
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS ASA: Contract Award in Mediterranean

11/24/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 24, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS is awarded a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean by an independent energy company. Ramform Hyperion will commence acquisition in late November and expect to complete mid-January 2023.

We continue to experience increased exploration activity in this prolific region and are very pleased with this contract award. We currently have the Ramform Hyperion working in the Southeast part of the Mediterranean and this contract secures visibility for the vessel into next year, says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, and MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more.


FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2021. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

 

 


All news about PGS ASA
02:01aPgs Asa : Contract Award in Mediterranean
GL
02:00aPgs Asa : Contract Award in Mediterranean
AQ
11/23Pgs Asa : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting – Approval of Private Placement..
GL
11/23Pgs Asa : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting – Approval of Private Placement..
GL
11/18Pgs : ABGSC Nordic Opportunities Seminar
PU
11/17Norway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
11/17Norway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
11/16Pgs : New Nigeria 3D Reprocessing Products
PU
11/15Pgs : Investigates Seismic Acquisition Without Sources
PU
11/04Pgs : Expanded FSB Vision Covers West of Shetland Blocks
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 817 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,61 $
Average target price 0,79 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA74.66%414
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED71.69%72 913
HALLIBURTON COMPANY63.75%33 198
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.83%28 872
TENARIS S.A.79.64%19 788
NOV INC.69.37%8 822