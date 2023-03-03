Advanced search
PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:53 2023-03-02 am EST
10.97 NOK   +6.30%
Pgs Asa : Contract in Namibia
GL
Greece concludes 2D seismic surveys in gas exploration off Crete
RE
Pgs : Partners with Ghanaian Petroleum Commission to Bring Interactive Rock Physics to Offshore Ghana
PU
PGS ASA: Contract in Namibia

03/03/2023 | 02:02am EST
March 3, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS has signed a 3D exploration acquisition contract* for work offshore Namibia. Ramform Titan is mobilizing for the survey and acquisition is expected to complete in late May 2023.

We are very pleased with this contract award, as it follows nicely after the previous project and secures visibility for the vessel into the 2023 summer season, says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.


PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, and MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more.

*The contract was included in the order book and booked positions disclosed in the Q4 2022 earnings presentation and CMD material.


FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2021. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 799 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 714 M 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 73,3%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target -7,21%
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA56.49%714
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.44%78 361
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-2.44%33 914
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY7.38%31 439
TENARIS S.A.-3.53%19 793
NOV INC.8.23%8 729