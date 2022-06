June 7, 2022, Oslo, Norway: As a result of the termination of PGS’ American Depository Receipt (ADR) program, please find attached a primary insider notification pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment