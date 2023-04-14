PGS ASA: Q1 2023 Update

April 14, 2023, Oslo, Norway: Based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Revenues and Other Income according to IFRS for Q1 2023 of approximately $143 million, compared to $136.2 million in Q1 2022. The Company expects Produced Revenues* for Q1 2023 of approximately $172 million, compared to $140.4 million in Q1 2022.



Contract revenues ended at approximately $94 million in Q1 2023, compared to $61.5 million in Q1 2022. MultiClient late sales revenues were approximately $26 million in Q1 2023, compared to $54.8 million in Q1 2022.

MultiClient pre-funding revenues based on IFRS, where revenues are recognized at the time of delivery of finally processed data, were approximately $16 million in Q1 2023, compared to $14.8 million in Q1 2022. Estimated Produced MultiClient Pre-funding Revenues* in Q1 2023 were approximately $46 million compared to $19.0 million in Q1 2022.

“In Q1 2023 our Produced Revenues increased 23% year-over-year, driven by higher contract revenues and strong pre-funding for ongoing MultiClient acquisition projects. MultiClient late sales will vary significantly between quarters and were low in Q1 primarily due to delays in completing several sales transactions. We expect these processes to close in the coming quarters and our late sales expectations for the full year are unchanged. The seismic market is in recovery, and we will increasingly benefit from the improving market fundamentals going forward,” says President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS routinely releases information about 3D vessel utilization after the end of each quarter. The table below summarizes Q1 2023 vessel allocation:



Approximate allocation of PGS operated 3D towed streamer capacity Quarter ended

March 31,

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Contract seismic 50% 39% 63% MultiClient seismic 23% 16% 12% Steaming 11% 8% 16% Yard 2% 6% 3% Stacked/Standby 14% 31% 6%



The Q1 2023 vessel statistics includes six active 3D vessels. All cold-stacked** vessels are excluded from the statistics. The comparative periods are also based on six active 3D vessels.

The Company provides this information based on a preliminary summary of Q1 2023 numbers. The Company has not completed its financial reporting and related consolidation, review and control procedures, including the final review of all sales against the established revenue recognition criteria. The estimates provided in this release are therefore subject to change and the Q1 2023 financial statements finally approved and released by the Company may deviate from the information herein.

PGS will publish its Q1 2023 earnings release on Thursday April 27, 2023, at approximately 08:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST). Presentation of the Q1 2023 results is scheduled to start at 09:00am CEST the same day.

*Produced Revenues, when used by the Company, means revenues and other income based on recognition of MultiClient pre-funding revenues on a Percentage-of completion (POC) basis.

Adjustments between IFRS revenues and Produced Revenues for each quarter in 2022 and Q1 2023 are shown in the table below:

2022 2023 $ Million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 MultiClient pre-funding revenues, IFRS 15 96 19 9 16 Less Revenue for projects with IFRS performance obligations met during the quarter for completed projects

15 96 19 9 16 Add Revenue recognized on a POC basis during the quarter 19 33 37 43 46 Produced MultiClient Pre-funding Revenues 19 33 37 43 46

**The term "cold-stacked" is used when a vessel is taken out of operation for an extended period of time. Costs are reduced to a minimum, with the vessel preserved for a long idle time, all or most in-sea seismic equipment removed from the vessel, and typically the Company does not have available crew to operate the vessel.



