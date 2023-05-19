Advanced search
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
2023-05-16
7.138 NOK   +0.03%
02:01aPgs Asa : Secures Barents Sea Contract
02:00aPgs Asa : Secures Barents Sea Contract
05/12PGS Enters Carbon Storage Acquisition Contract
PGS ASA: Secures Barents Sea Contract

05/19/2023
May 19, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS has executed the final contract* with an independent energy company for a 3D survey in the Barents Sea to be acquired by the Ramform Hyperion. The project is about to start and duration is approximately 40 days.


PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more and strategically important contracts.

*The contract was included in the order book disclosed in PGS Q1 2023 earnings release and presentation.


FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2022. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 848 M - -
Net income 2023 63,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,56x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 606 M 594 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA1.83%594
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.11%63 427
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-6.94%27 820
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.45%26 110
TENARIS S.A.-24.50%15 714
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.91%5 926
