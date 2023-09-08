The ESG100 analysis examines the degree to which the corporate ESG reporting of the 100 largest listed companies in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway (300 companies in total) provides valuable information for decision makers of both the financial and non-financial kind. This year's ESG100 report marks the sixth edition and presents an analysis and review of how prepared the 300 participating companies are for the introduction of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The ESG100 analysis is produced by ESG software and sustainability advisory firm Position Green.

Read the full report here.