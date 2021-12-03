Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 12/03 05:22:11 am
3.54 NOK   +1.67%
PGS : Awarded Significant 4D Survey in Brazil
PU
02:00aPGS ASA : Significant 4D Survey in Brazil
AQ
12/02PGS : Lebanon Launches Second Offshore Bid Round
PU
PGS : Awarded Significant 4D Survey in Brazil

12/03/2021 | 05:22am EST
Significant 4D Survey in Brazil

December 3, 2021

PGS is scheduled to start a significant 4D acquisition survey for Petrobras over the Roncador and Albacora Leste fields offshore Brazil in Q2 2022. Acquisition is expected to complete in Q3 2022.

The contract was awarded earlier and is already included in PGS reported order book.

"We are very pleased to provide this significant 4D survey for Petrobras in the prolific Campos basin. We have acquired several 4D surveys offshore Brazil and gained significant operational experience. We appreciate Petrobras' recognition of our Ramform-vessel acquisition platform and our GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for large, high-quality 4D acquisition programs," saysPresident & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates worldwide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture, and storage. PGS' headquarter is in Oslo, Norway, and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information about PGS visit.

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets, and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors, we refer to our Annual Report for 2020. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about the current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 596 M - -
Net income 2021 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,60 $
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
