PGS : Building the #7 Global Supercomputer with Google Kubernetes

PGS Chief Enterprise Architect Louis Bailleul and Google's Maciej Rozacki recently presented at the Google Cloud Next '22 event in Munich on the PGS journey into cloud-based supercomputing. In his latest Industry Insights post, Andrew Long examines the "move and improve" journey PGS has undertaken from on-premise Cray supercomputers to a GKE supercomputer in the cloud.
When used at peak capability, the GKE supercomputer running in the Google Cloud Platform has a hypothetical 72.02 petaFLOPS capability, equivalent to the world's 7th largest computer.
Citing various examples, Andrew points to both the flexibility and the sustainability merits of this approach; Google Cloud Platform is powered by 97% carbon-free energy. Although adapting to the cloud is cost-efficient, it is a significant engineering undertaking, he explains.
Disclaimer
PGS ASA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:03:06 UTC.