  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:44 2022-11-25 am EST
5.740 NOK   -2.21%
09:04aPgs : Building the #7 Global Supercomputer with Google Kubernetes
PU
11/24PGS - Marine Seismic,Contract Award in Mediterranean wave image
AQ
11/24PGS - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting, Approval of Private Placement and Subsequent Offering
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Building the #7 Global Supercomputer with Google Kubernetes

11/25/2022 | 09:04am EST
PGS Chief Enterprise Architect Louis Bailleul and Google's Maciej Rozacki recently presented at the Google Cloud Next '22 event in Munich on the PGS journey into cloud-based supercomputing. In his latest Industry Insights post, Andrew Long examines the "move and improve" journey PGS has undertaken from on-premise Cray supercomputers to a GKE supercomputer in the cloud.

When used at peak capability, the GKE supercomputer running in the Google Cloud Platform has a hypothetical 72.02 petaFLOPS capability, equivalent to the world's 7th largest computer.

Citing various examples, Andrew points to both the flexibility and the sustainability merits of this approach; Google Cloud Platform is powered by 97% carbon-free energy. Although adapting to the cloud is cost-efficient, it is a significant engineering undertaking, he explains.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
