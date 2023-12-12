Block 16 Overlooked Discoveries and Deeper Potential

Block 16 has largely been overlooked for exploration potential since the early-2010s, with the most recent exploration well drilled in 2013. The Bengo (1994) and Longa (1995) Upper Miocene discoveries in the north of Block 16 were, until recently, the only publicly known oil and gas finds imaged by the ANG Block 16 dataset. The recent re-evaluation of wells in the Lower Congo Basin has revealed that oil was also recovered from Upper Miocene reservoirs in the south of the survey area.

Reprocessing will apply more modern depth imaging techniques, akin to those used on the more recent neighboring Block 1/14 GeoStreamer MC3D survey, which demonstrates an improved picture of the deeper post-salt section. The presence of nearby hydrocarbon accumulations in older reservoirs, coupled with the evidence of oil charge to Upper Miocene units, provides great encouragement that the reprocessed ANG Block 16 dataset can lead to further exploration success.