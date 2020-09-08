Log in
PGS ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
09/08 05:09:41 am
3.018 NOK   -2.52%
PGS : Completes 2020 Acquisition in Angola's Namibe Basin

09/08/2020 | 04:40am EDT

The 2020 PGS Namibe Basin survey connects the 3D seismic coverage of southern Angola with PGS seismic data library coverage in Namibia, completing a large MultiClient footprint of high-quality broadband seismic data that spans the Namibe Basin.

Prospectivity Revealed

Predicted reservoir presence and distribution maps indicate that this area contains a variety of leads and prospects. Full depth-imaging incorporating FWI velocity model building will improve knowledge of the subsurface petroleum system and reduce the risk for frontier exploration.

Find Out More

The fast-track data for Angola Namibe Basin will be available in late Q4 2020. Contact amme.info@pgs.com to arrange an early data show or discuss PGS data library coverage for Angola licensing opportunities.

Ramform Sovereign delivers efficient, high-capacity, 3D seismic projects, employing multisensor, broadband GeoStreamer acquisition technology. During the Covid-19 pandemic, mitigating measures implemented offshore have ensured safety and business continuity.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 08:39:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 547 M - -
Net income 2020 -254 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,38 $
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGS ASA-82.00%134
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.97%26 804
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-34.65%14 047
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-43.31%9 536
TENARIS-51.97%6 721
DIALOG GROUP4.93%5 039
