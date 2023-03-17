Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:29 2023-03-17 am EDT
9.660 NOK   +3.15%
11:37aPGS Completes Refinancing
GL
03/16Pgs : ABGSC Energy Conference
PU
03/13Pgs : Readies its Fleet for a Busy 2023 Season
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS Completes Refinancing

03/17/2023 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 17, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS ASA and/or its subsidiaries (“PGS” or the “Company”) has successfully placed a new $450 million senior secured bond with 4-year tenor (the “Bonds”). The proceeds from the Bonds will together with cash held on balance sheet be used to repay $600 million of the Company’s Term Loan B (the “TLB”) maturing in March 2024 at par value (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to be completed around March 31, 2023.

The offshore seismic market is in strong recovery as multiple years of underinvestment in oil and gas exploration and development, combined with a materially changed energy security situation, drive a strong increase of E&P spending.

The Transaction materially improves the Company’s debt maturity profile while still allowing PGS flexibility to pursue its deleveraging strategy without incurring excessive costs.

  • After the Transaction, $138 million of the TLB maturing in March 2024 will remain outstanding and be repaid at par value from cash flow and liquidity sources
  • The $50 million super senior loan maturing in March 2024 remains in place. The loan may be extended by one year at the Company’s discretion or alternatively be replaced by a revolving credit and guarantee facility of up to $75 million
  • The Bonds are callable after two years with a customary declining call premium profile

Early February PGS made a repayment of $83 million on its export credit financing (“ECF”) loans. The remaining balance of the ECF loans is $180 million gross (~$140 million net, if considering ~$40 million of restricted cash for debt service on the ECF loans).

The Bonds will carry a fixed interest of 13.5%. The total interest costs for the Company will be reduced following the Transaction as the Company will have significantly less debt. In addition, the interest on the remaining portion of the TLB is expected to be reduced by approximately 1% as a result of improved credit ratings and lower leverage. The Company remains committed to continue reducing its debt and thereby further reduce interest cost.  

PGS retains a strong liquidity reserve after the debt repayments.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS acted as joint bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") for the issuance of the Bonds. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is acting as Norwegian counsel to the Company and Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as Norwegian counsel to the Joint Bookrunners and Nordic Trustee.


FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2021. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

 


All news about PGS ASA
11:37aPGS Completes Refinancing
GL
03/16Pgs : ABGSC Energy Conference
PU
03/13Pgs : Readies its Fleet for a Busy 2023 Season
PU
03/07PGS ASA - Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
AQ
03/06PGS - Contract in Namibia
AQ
03/06Pgs Asa : Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
GL
03/06Pgs Asa : Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond
GL
03/06Pgs Asa : Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond
AQ
03/03PGS Wins 3D Exploration Acquisition Contract Offshore Namibia
MT
03/03Pgs Asa : Contract in Namibia
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 799 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 789 M 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,87 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA33.59%789
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-13.62%65 927
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.22%28 028
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.55%27 606
TENARIS S.A.-17.32%16 875
NOV INC.-13.07%7 134