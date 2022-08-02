Log in
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:05 2022-08-02 am EDT
6.690 NOK   -0.07%
PGS : Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Tracks Regional Prospectivity from Baleine East
PU
07/22PGS : MultiClient data in the North Sumatra basin, Indonesia, yields successful results for Harbour Energy.
PU
07/21TRANCHE UPDATE ON PGS ASA (OB : PGS)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 22, 2022.
CI
PGS : Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Tracks Regional Prospectivity from Baleine East

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
PGS Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Tracks Regional Prospectivity from Baleine East

August 2, 2022

PGS congratulates Eni on the recent extension of the Baleine discovery in Cote d'Ivoire. Eni's Baleine East 1X well highlights the continued success of the Upper Cretaceous petroleum system offshore Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.

Eni and partners have successfully drilled the Baleine East 1X well, offshore Côte d'Ivoire. This second discovery on the Baleine structure expands the field into block CI-802. According to the Eni release, the excellent results have allowed an increase of around 25% in the volumes of hydrocarbons in place of the Baleine Field, which are now estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas.

PGS has excellent seismic coverage over the Tano Basin including the Baleine 1X and Baleine East 1X wells -enabling analogs to be drawn, supported by a regional understanding of the petroleum systems across the highly prospective basin. The dataset also occurs along-strike of the 2021 Eni "Eban-1X" discovery, offshore Ghana which is reported to have found light oil in an 80m thick section of Cenomanian sandstones. These discoveries highlight the significant remaining potential of Cretaceous shelf edge play within the Tano Basin.

This survey is part of our continuous seismic data coverage across the entire Transform Margin, from Côte d'Ivoire in the west to Nigeria in the east.

A second discovery on the Baleine structure extends the field further east Find Out More

Contact your amme.info@pgs.com or your PGS account manager to arrange a data show, or talk with our experts about PGS subsurface data for West Africa.

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 822 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA82.43%456
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED21.54%51 484
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.26%25 567
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.49%24 950
TENARIS S.A.43.76%16 057
NOV INC.33.06%7 082