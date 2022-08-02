PGS : Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Tracks Regional Prospectivity from Baleine East

August 2, 2022

PGS congratulates Eni on the recent extension of the Baleine discovery in Cote d'Ivoire. Eni's Baleine East 1X well highlights the continued success of the Upper Cretaceous petroleum system offshore Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.

Eni and partners have successfully drilled the Baleine East 1X well, offshore Côte d'Ivoire. This second discovery on the Baleine structure expands the field into block CI-802. According to the Eni release, the excellent results have allowed an increase of around 25% in the volumes of hydrocarbons in place of the Baleine Field, which are now estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas.

PGS has excellent seismic coverage over the Tano Basin including the Baleine 1X and Baleine East 1X wells -enabling analogs to be drawn, supported by a regional understanding of the petroleum systems across the highly prospective basin. The dataset also occurs along-strike of the 2021 Eni "Eban-1X" discovery, offshore Ghana which is reported to have found light oil in an 80m thick section of Cenomanian sandstones. These discoveries highlight the significant remaining potential of Cretaceous shelf edge play within the Tano Basin.

This survey is part of our continuous seismic data coverage across the entire Transform Margin, from Côte d'Ivoire in the west to Nigeria in the east.

A second discovery on the Baleine structure extends the field further east

