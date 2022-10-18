PGS : Cyprus Vision Data Supports Continued Exploration

October 18, 2022

PGS' new Cyprus Vision product covers most discoveries and exploration wells offshore Cyprus. The most recent Cronos-1 well in Block 6 underlines the continued success of the pre-salt Miocene-Cretaceous carbonate play in the area, building on the Calypso discovery and the Glaucus field.

According to the operator ENI and partner TotalEnergies, the successful Cronos-1 well encountered several good-quality carbonate reservoir intervals and confirmed an overall net gas pay of more than 260 meters. Preliminary estimates indicate about 2.5 TCF of gas in place, with significant additional upside. The same block contains the Calypso discovery made in 2018, and a further exploration well (Zeus-1) is currently being drilled on the block.

PGS MultiClient data in this part of the Mediterranean is dominated by the regional Cyprus Vision product, benefiting from 3D GeoStreamer broadband quality that will surely provide additional insights and enable analogs to be drawn on other blocks in this highly prospective area.

PGS data library coverage for Cyprus and location of recent Cronos-1 well in Block 6

Contact amme.info@pgs.com to discuss PGS' extensive eastern Mediterranean MultiClient data library.