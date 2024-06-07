The survey, part of a multi-season campaign, was acquired by PGS summer 2023 and targets the Halten Terrace. This dataset augments 7 000 sq. km of data acquired in 2022.

Total GeoStreamer X data now 15 000 sq. km covers the APA2024 open acreage

PGS has added 8 000 sq. km of high-quality GeoStreamer data over the Halten Terrace expanding its Norwegian Sea GeoStreamer X polygon to encompass ca.15 000 sq. km. A third phase of acquisition is currently ongoing.

GeoStreamer X combines multisensor broadband fidelity with azimuth-rich illumination. The method is smart, proven, and highly efficient.

The new dual-azimuth data supports evaluations of subsurface risk for infrastructure-lead exploration and appraisal and energy transition initiatives, such as carbon storage.

The final full integrity volume data will be ready in Q4 2024.

"If you are looking into exploration, near-field exploration, development or even 4D monitoring then GeoStreamer X might be your tool, as always in PGS, we have you covered," comments Sónia Pereira Vice President Data Sales Europe at PGS.