PGS : Delivers First Data from Canada 2020 Programs

11/25/2020 | 02:29am EST
Three new GeoStreamer 3D surveys in eastern Newfoundland, south-eastern Newfoundland, and south Labrador together cover approximately 8 500 sq. km. The acquisition phase was completed in September 2020. Fast-track seismic data is now available for viewing following PGS' integrated survey planning, acquisition, and imaging process, which enables a highly efficient turnaround and reliable results.

Eastern Newfoundland | 3 526 sq. km

Blomidon 3D (West Tablelands) targets Tertiary and Cretaceous leads on open acreage that will be included in the Eastern Newfoundland Call for Bids, which closes in November 2022.

South-Eastern Newfoundland | 2 635 sq. km

South Bank 3D is the first 3D project in an area that includes a huge Tertiary fan system. Open acreage will be included in the south-eastern Newfoundland Call for Bids, closing in November 2021.

South Labrador | 2050 sq. km

Torngat Extension 3D builds on the existing Torngat 3D survey, over oil-prone open acreage that is part of the South Labrador Call for Bids, closing in November 2021.

'Canada remains a good investment for explorers and we experience significant interest for our MultiClient GeoStreamer data in the Newfoundland and Labrador area as GeoStreamer data continues to enhance understanding and unlock new potential,' says Neil Paddy, VP North America at PGS.

Find Out More

Contact the PGS team at nsa.info@pgs.com to discuss these Newfoundland and Labrador 2020 acquisition projects, to arrange a data show, or to find out more about PGS data library coverage offshore eastern Canada.

First data is now available from these PGS 2020 acquisitions offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, eastern Canada

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 07:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
