PGS : Exploration Resumes Offshore Lebanon following Border Demarcation with Israel

October 31, 2022

Lebanon can now move forward with confidence to explore its southern blocks, after the finalization last week of an understanding with Israel on their maritime border. Three of the eight blocks currently available for licensing are situated in this area.

Eight blocks remain on offer in the Lebanese Second Offshore Licensing round, of which three blocks (eight, nine, and 10) are in the southernmost area. The Lebanese Second Offshore Licensing Round is open until 15 December 2022. PGS has MultiClient data covering all blocks on offer.

Block nine is held by TotalEnergies as part of a consortium.

PGS MultiClient coverage of blocks available in the southernmost area under Lebanon's Second Offshore Licensing Round.

On Friday 27 October 2022, Lebanon and Israel completed the last procedural step in securing an understanding over a maritime border demarcation, when a letter of understanding provided by the US government mediator was signed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Baabda and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem. The US government will act as a guarantor, to ensure adherence to the conditions of the understanding through any future changes in the governments of both countries.

Lebanon will now launch new efforts to achieve a consensus on its maritime border with Cyprus. Meetings have also been scheduled in Beirut and Damascus to reach a border agreement between Lebanon and Syria.

For details of PGS data offshore Lenabon, please contact amme.info@pgs.com