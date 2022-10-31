Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:04 2022-10-31 am EDT
6.735 NOK   +2.20%
10:52aPgs : Exploration Resumes Offshore Lebanon following Border Demarcation with Israel
PU
10/27PGS - Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/26Pgs : Q3 Results and Webcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Exploration Resumes Offshore Lebanon following Border Demarcation with Israel

10/31/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Exploration Resumes Offshore Lebanon following Border Demarcation with Israel

October 31, 2022

Lebanon can now move forward with confidence to explore its southern blocks, after the finalization last week of an understanding with Israel on their maritime border. Three of the eight blocks currently available for licensing are situated in this area.

Eight blocks remain on offer in the Lebanese Second Offshore Licensing round, of which three blocks (eight, nine, and 10) are in the southernmost area. The Lebanese Second Offshore Licensing Round is open until 15 December 2022. PGS has MultiClient data covering all blocks on offer.

Block nine is held by TotalEnergies as part of a consortium.

PGS MultiClient coverage of blocks available in the southernmost area under Lebanon's Second Offshore Licensing Round. Maritime Border Demarcation Understanding

On Friday 27 October 2022, Lebanon and Israel completed the last procedural step in securing an understanding over a maritime border demarcation, when a letter of understanding provided by the US government mediator was signed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Baabda and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem. The US government will act as a guarantor, to ensure adherence to the conditions of the understanding through any future changes in the governments of both countries.

Lebanon will now launch new efforts to achieve a consensus on its maritime border with Cyprus. Meetings have also been scheduled in Beirut and Damascus to reach a border agreement between Lebanon and Syria.

Find Out More

For details of PGS data offshore Lenabon, please contact amme.info@pgs.com

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PGS ASA
10:52aPgs : Exploration Resumes Offshore Lebanon following Border Demarcation with Israel
PU
10/27PGS - Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/26Pgs : Q3 Results and Webcast
PU
10/26PGS ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
10/26Transcript : PGS ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Pgs Asa : Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
10/24Norway's PGS Wins 3D Exploration Acquisition Contract In Namibia
MT
10/24PGS Receives 3D Exploration Acquisition Contract In Namibia
MT
10/24Pgs Asa : Contract Award in West Africa
GL
10/24Pgs Asa : Contract Award in West Africa
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 822 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 433 M 433 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,64 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA79.56%433
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED68.45%71 538
HALLIBURTON COMPANY57.19%32 644
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY13.22%27 280
TENARIS S.A.66.23%17 972
NOV INC.59.26%8 477