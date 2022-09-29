Advanced search
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:12 2022-09-29 am EDT
6.410 NOK   +2.07%
Pgs : Extends Congo Vision Coverage
PU
Norwegian Marine Geophysical Company PGS Gets Pre-funding for MultiClient Survey in West Africa
MT
PGS Secures MultiClient Project in West Africa
GL
PGS : Extends Congo Vision Coverage

09/29/2022 | 02:34am EDT
PGS Extends Congo Vision Coverage

September 29, 2022

The latest extension of the PGS Congo Vision dataset will increase regional coverage by nearly 50%. Phase four reprocessing has begun and the final fully reprocessed volume will be available in Q2 2023.

The Congo Vision dataset provides a seamless 3D KPSDM seismic volume across the shelf and deepwater areas offshore Congo. Phases 1 - 3 have built a contiguous volume of over 8 900 sq. km broadband data, created from legacy datasets that have been fully reprocessed using modern depth imaging workflows. Considerably uplifted data quality allows regional interpretations to be made across the presalt section.

Full-stack KPSDM across the current Congo Vision volume displaying shelf to deepwater continuity Congo Vision Phase Four Begins

This project by PGS in partnership with SNPC will add an additional 4 220 sq. km of rejuvenated KPSDM data to the deepwater area, covering open blocks Marine XIX and Marine XXX. The data will be matched and merged with the existing Congo Vision (phase 1-3 product) to create more than 13 100 sq. km of contiguous, rejuvenated seismic data offshore Congo.

The full reprocessed Congo Vision volume, delivered on a common grid, will be available in Q2 2023. Find Out More

To view existing Congo Vision data, find out more about our Phase Four project, or for any questions about seismic data for Africa, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean, please contact amme.info@pgs.com.

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
