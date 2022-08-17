Log in
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:16 2022-08-17 am EDT
6.780 NOK   -3.35%
PGS : Industry Insights | Building Robust Earth Models in One Step
PU
08/16PGS ASA : New Share Capital Registered
GL
08/16PGS ASA : New Share Capital Registered
GL
PGS : Industry Insights | Building Robust Earth Models in One Step

08/17/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Industry Insights | Building Robust Earth Models in One Step

August 17, 2022

How have full waveform inversion and data domain least-squares reverse time migration evolved into a methodology that makes it feasible to build robust earth models in one step? What are the benefits of a one-step non-linear density estimation?

In his latest Industry Insights article, Andrew Long discusses a new simultaneous inversion workflow based on a vector reflectivity modeling procedure. The output of the inversion is a high-resolution velocity model and an accurate estimate of earth reflectivity with compensation for incomplete acquisition, poor illumination, and crosstalk from multiples.

The formulation of the 'PGS Ultima' solution removes the density term from the modeling and migration engine, so reflectivity changes in the input data are not erroneously mapped as velocity updates. Another natural benefit is that relative density volumes can be directly recovered from the velocity and reflectivity outputs.

The comparison below shows depth slices of relative density at 3550m below MSL. The result in the upper panel was obtained using a traditional 3-term AVA equation and pre-stack time migrated image gathers, and the results in the lower panel were obtained from the output velocity and reflectivity models derived by PGS Ultima. Note how the traditional density result is noisy and difficult to interpret. In contrast, the result derived from the reflectivity and velocity models is highly coherent and interpretable.

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 14:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 822 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA91.14%474
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED18.80%50 324
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.35%25 585
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.16%25 355
TENARIS S.A.39.90%15 479
NOV INC.29.23%6 878