    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/11 05:04:01 am EDT
3.080 NOK   -8.06%
PGS : Industry Insights | Reducing CO2 Emissions

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Industry Insights | Reducing CO2 Emissions

April 11, 2022

How can we reduce relative CO2 emissions (t CO2 per CMP km) by 50% compared to 2011 within 2030? The practical path to lower CO2 emissions will expectably come from a combination of better survey design and execution, optimized fleet utilization, and drag reduction initiatives. This requires new ways of thinking.

Seismic vessel operations are highly dynamic, so there are merits in having near-real-time access to many contextualized data sources for vessel management.

In this edition of his regular Industry Insights series, Andrew Long explains that PGS has applied DataOps optimization of vessel and survey management to the four Ramform Titan-class seismic vessels since 2020, allowing tracking of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per CMP km. Novel survey designs to reduce CO2 emissions per CMP km and improve survey efficiency are also being considered.

Read more in our technical library: Industry Insights | Reducing CO2 Emissions

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
04/06PGS ASA : Q1 2022 Financial Disclosures
04/06PGS Releases Data from Cyprus Vision Phase One and Commences Phase Two
04/06PGS Releases Data from Cyprus Vision Phase One and Commences Phase Two
04/05PGS : 2021 Environmental | Social | Governance Report
04/04PGS : Releases First Data for Uruguay MC2D
03/30PGS Partners with ANH and SGC on Colombia Pacific Seismic Project
03/30PGS Partners with National Hydrocarbon Agency and Servicio Geologico Colombiano on Colo..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 662 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart PGS ASA
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,29 $
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA-8.72%154
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.07%59 714
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY55.94%36 293
HALLIBURTON COMPANY74.64%35 968
TENARIS S.A.57.71%18 651
NOV INC.50.33%8 002