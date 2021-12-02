Log in
PGS : Lebanon Launches Second Offshore Bid Round

12/02/2021 | 01:31am EST
Lebanon Launches Second Offshore Bid Round

December 2, 2021

The Lebanese authorities have launched the country's second offshore bid round, with a simplified process to attract new investors. Eight blocks are on offer. The closing date for bids is 15 June 2022.

The Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA) shared details last week of new terms for the licensing of eight blocks available in Lebanon's offshore bid round. The blocks on offer are 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The PGS Lebanon 3D Vision and MC2D data cover all of the eight blocks on offer.

Blocks on offer and PGS seismic data for Lebanon's second bid round.

Blocks 4 and 9 are currently licensed to TotalEnergies, Eni, and Novatek. One well has been drilled in Block 4 and a second is planned on Block 9 next year.

Find Out More

For more details, please contact amme.info@pgs.com or visit the LPA website www.lpa.gov.lb

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
