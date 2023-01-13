Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:05:54 2023-01-13 am EST
7.395 NOK   +3.86%
04:10aPgs : Make Better Decisions on New Carbon Storage Acreage with GeoStreamer Data
PU
01/11Pgs : APA 2022 Awards – We've Got You Covered
PU
01/10Pgs Asa : Q4 2022 Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Make Better Decisions on New Carbon Storage Acreage with GeoStreamer Data

01/13/2023 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 11 January 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) announced a new area for CO2 storage in the Norwegian North Sea. The area is located east of the Sleipner field and is covered by modern GeoStreamer data. This high-resolution dataset can be used to evaluate and derisk the reservoir targeted for CO2 storage.

Nick Lee, PGS New Energy Subsurface Manager says "This area is highly prospective for CO2 storage and this carbon storage license area will offer an opportunity to evaluate more storage possibilities within the proven Utsira Formation, the storage reservoir for the Sleipner CCS project."

The PGS MultiClient data library offers an excellent opportunity to understand new storage potential in the context of the North Sea's first commercial CCS operation.

PGS MultiClient data libray with the outline in orange of the new CO2 storage area released by MPE.

GeoStreamer seismic line crossing the newly released CO2 storage license area and highlighting the Utsira Formation.

To arrange a data show, check shapefiles, or secure access to the latest seismic survey results, talk to your PGS account manager, or contact europe.info@pgs.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PGS ASA
04:10aPgs : Make Better Decisions on New Carbon Storage Acreage with GeoStreamer Data
PU
01/11Pgs : APA 2022 Awards – We've Got You Covered
PU
01/10Pgs Asa : Q4 2022 Update
GL
01/09PGS - Invitation to Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation and Capital Markets Day
AQ
01/09Pgs : Supports Nigerian Mini Bid Round
PU
01/06Pgs Asa : Invitation to Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation and Capital Markets Day
GL
01/06Pgs Asa : Invitation to Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation and Capital Markets Day
GL
01/05Pgs : The Value of Seismic Data for Carbon Storage Site Characterization
PU
01/04PGS Invites Shareholders to Provide Input on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) I..
AQ
01/03Pgs : Shareholders to provide ESG Feedback
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 825 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 487 M 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 0,78 $
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA1.57%487
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED5.35%79 861
HALLIBURTON COMPANY7.17%37 221
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.40%30 875
TENARIS S.A.-1.54%20 353
NOV INC.8.81%8 928