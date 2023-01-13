PGS : Make Better Decisions on New Carbon Storage Acreage with GeoStreamer Data

On 11 January 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) announced a new area for CO2 storage in the Norwegian North Sea. The area is located east of the Sleipner field and is covered by modern GeoStreamer data. This high-resolution dataset can be used to evaluate and derisk the reservoir targeted for CO2 storage.

Nick Lee, PGS New Energy Subsurface Manager says "This area is highly prospective for CO2 storage and this carbon storage license area will offer an opportunity to evaluate more storage possibilities within the proven Utsira Formation, the storage reservoir for the Sleipner CCS project."

The PGS MultiClient data library offers an excellent opportunity to understand new storage potential in the context of the North Sea's first commercial CCS operation.

PGS MultiClient data libray with the outline in orange of the new CO2 storage area released by MPE.

GeoStreamer seismic line crossing the newly released CO2 storage license area and highlighting the Utsira Formation.

To arrange a data show, check shapefiles, or secure access to the latest seismic survey results, talk to your PGS account manager, or contact europe.info@pgs.com.